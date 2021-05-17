Headline entertainment returns to Ocean Casino Resort

Atlantic City is slowly creeping back to its pre-pandemic glory and the latest sign of that came today as Ocean Casino Resort has announced the return of headlining entertainment to Ovation Hall. Starting in July, performances by Loverboy, Brian McKnight, and Melissa Etheridge will take over Ocean’s state-of-the-art concert venue before legendary shock-rocker Alice Cooper kicks off his national tour live from Ocean in September. A diverse schedule of celebrated talent is set to perform throughout the year, including Jeff Dunham, The Beach Boys and Collective Soul, among others.
Also, this summer, Ocean will introduce the debut of Glen Burtnick’s Summer of Love Concert series, beginning on Friday, July 9, and running every Friday and Sunday through August 29. This immersive residency will focus on iconic rock music from the period between the 1967 release of The Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Festival. Guests will further enjoy covered hits from artists like The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and more.
“We are elated to bring back such an acclaimed group of headlining performers to Ovation Hall for our guests to enjoy,” said Terry Glebocki, Chief Executive Officer for Ocean Casino Resort. “Entertainment is one of Ocean’s core foundations, and as restrictions ease and we are able to open up more of our property, the return of live music and comedy bolsters our premier resort experience.”
A total of 19 entertainers are confirmed so far through 2022 with more to be announced. Tickets for all performances at Ocean can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com. Advanced ticket reservations are highly encouraged to help Ocean comply with capacity restrictions and to maximize contactless ticket scanning.
Ocean also recently announced the seasonal debut of HQ2 Beachclub with a three-day celebration that will mark the return of daylife entertainment to Atlantic City. New Jersey natives Cash Cash will reopen the Beachclub on Saturday, May 29, followed by Grammy Award nominated Meduza on Sunday, May 30, and Fergie DJ and PS1 on Monday, May 31.
Below is the official entertainment lineup for Ovation Hall
Loverboy
Ovation Hall
July 2, 2021 at 9pm
$79; $59; $39
***On Sale 5/21
Brian McKnight
Ovation Hall
July 3, 2021 at 8pm
$79; $59; $39
***On Sale 5/21
Summer of Love
Ovation Hall
Every Friday, from July 9 to August 27, 2021 at 9pm
Every Sunday, from July 11 to August 29, 2021 at 4pm
$39; $29
***On Sale 5/21
Morris Day & The Time
Ovation Hall
August 14, 2021 at 8pm
$59; $49; $39
***On Sale 5/21
Jeff Dunham
Ovation Hall
August 21, 2021 at 9pm
$129; $109; $79; $69; $59; $49
***On Sale Now
Melissa Etheridge
Ovation Hall
September 4, 2021 at 8pm
$95; $85; $75; $55
***On Sale Now
Three Dog Night
Ovation Hall
September 10, 2021 at 8pm
$69; $49; $29
***On Sale Now
Alice Cooper
Ovation Hall
September 17, 2021 at 9pm
$89; $69; $49
***On Sale 5/21
George Thorogood
Ovation Hall
September 24, 2021 at 9pm
$79; $59; $39
***On Sale 5/21
The Beach Boys
Ovation Hall
September 25, 2021 at 8pm
$125; $95; $85; $65; $55
***On Sale Now
Kansas
Ovation Hall
October 2, 2021 at 8pm
$89; $69; $49
***On Sale 5/21
The Monkees (Farewell Tour)
Ovation Hall
October 23, 2021 at 8pm
$79; $59; $39
***On Sale 5/21
Collective Soul / Better Than Ezra / Tonic
Ovation Hall
October 30, 2021 at 8pm
$55.50; $49.50; $39.50
***On Sale Now
Aaron Lewis
Ovation Hall
November 6, 2021 at 8pm
$70; $65; $60; $55; $50
***On Sale Now
Straight No Chaser
Ovation Hall
December 3, 2021 at 9pm
$70; $55; $40
***On Sale 5/21
Sarah Brightman
Ovation Hall
December 4, 2021 at 8pm
$250; $150; $99; $89; $60
***On Sale Now
Terry Fator
Ovation Hall
December 11, 2021 at 8pm
$79; $59; $39
***On Sale Now
Jay Leno
Ovation Hall
March 19, 2022 at 9pm
$89; $69.50; $59.50; $49.50; $39.50
***On Sale Now
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAc.com.