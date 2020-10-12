Harrah’s to host ABBA tribute

Harrah’s Resort’s Bayside Rock Live concert series continues its successful run of live performances from some of the best tribute acts around. This week, the ABBA tribute band The FABBA Show will appear 7 p.m. Friday, Oct.16. Here is the inside scoop on the show.
Why you should go:
With South Jersey squeezing out the last drops of pleasant weather, outdoor concerts are still a possibility for the time being. Harrah’s has done an excellent job providing a safe, socially-distanced experience for the fans, providing each group of attendees with their own space to watch the show from. These days, live entertainment is a rarity no matter where you go, and just about all big name acts have ceased touring, so a chance to see a top-notch tribute act is definitely your best bet in 2020.
What makes the band so authentic:
Putting together a tribute to a group like ABBA requires a big chunk of dedication to accurately recreate the experience as the band’s signature look and sound is one-of-a-kind. The FABBA Show manages to nail each aspect, from the glittery, disco-kissed music to the tight dance routines to the sparkling hot pants and sequined jumpsuits that make up their multiple costume changes. And in the present moment, The FABBA show is the closest anyone can come to seeing an actual ABBA performance, as the original group hasn’t launched a proper tour since 1982.
Songs you won’t wanna miss:
“Dancing Queen”
There is no song more iconic in the ABBA catalog than “Dancing Queen.” Released in 1976, it remains the only ABBA song to ever go to No.1 on the pop charts in America. The FABBA Show’s rendition masterfully captures the lush vocals and disco-pop sonic arrangement of the original, transporting the audience back to the dancefloors of the late-‘70s with ease.
“Take a Chance on Me”
The fun, chug-a-chug rhythm in this hit from ABBA’s 1978 record “ABBA: The Album” makes for a great clap-along, while the impressive light show serves to dazzle the eye. The FABBA Show recreates the sound of the single in note-for-note fashion, offering everyone in the crowd a great opportunity to close their eyes and pretend they are watching the real thing in the height of their disco-era glory.
