Hard Rock celebrates the 70th anniversary of a tiny Memphis studio recognized as the birthplace of rock and roll

A tweaked version of a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical will make its national debut in Atlantic City with two shows Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Gershwin Entertainment’s “Under The Sun” commemorates the 70th anniversary founding by Sam Phillips of Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. The small recording studio is renowned since 1952 for having released some of the most iconic music in history that blended genres, appealed to a wide-ranging audience demographic and earned Phillips the unofficial title of “Father of Rock and Roll.”
Sun Records is most famous for an impromptu jam session in 1956 between four southern-states musicians who were either just starting to hit their stride as stars, or were relatively unknown at the time. Coincidence and a twist of fate brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins together in the Sun Records’ studio around Christmas of that year.
The foursome started playing songs together more for fun than anything serious. Their improvised gig prompted the comment, “This quartet could sell a million!” and the legacy of the Million Dollar Quartet was hatched. Their story was made into a long-running musical in Chicago theater in 2008, debuted on Broadway in 2010, then embarked on a North America tour in 2011 that is still in production today. “Million Dollar Quartet” was performed 489 times on Broadway, earning three Tony nominations and winning one.
Todd Gershwin is the founder of Gershwin Entertainment that has produced “MDQ” for six years. He created a similar show called “Under The Sun” that will debut at Hard Rock’s Sound Waves theater 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve done hundreds of performances of ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ and when I realized that this was the 70th anniversary of Sun Records, and what would have been the 100th birthday of Sam Phillips (born Jan. 5, 1923) early next year, it just kind of occurred to me that we need to celebrate those anniversaries and those milestones,” Gershwin tells Atlantic City Weekly.
“‘Million Dollar Quartet’ is a great musical, but it really kind of focuses only on one night, when those four icons came together. My team’s idea was to take the next step, since there are a lot of other artists who were tremendously talented who came out of Sun Records,” he adds. “Roy Orbison would be the biggest name who’s not part of the Million Dollar Quartet, and is in our new show, but there are so many other songs and special stories that people may not be familiar with, and that’s the main focus of ‘Under The Sun.’”
Todd Gershwin is the great nephew of George and Ira Gershwin, the composer and lyricist brothers who were synonymous with the Jazz Age of the 1920s and ’30s, in which jazz music and dance styles gained worldwide popularity.
“I believe there are a lot of parallels between George and Ira Gershwin and Sam Phillips in that Sam took in all those different genres and melded them together – rock 'n' roll, country, gospel, R&B. He was almost like a mad scientist, taking all these genres and making something sound so special and unique,” he says. “The Gershwin brothers fused different genres like the symphony and classical pieces, traditional Broadway, jazz, opera with ‘Porgy and Bess.’
“George and Ira were an important part of American history and American musical history, and so was Sam. They influenced a lot of people – wonderful musicians and composers – and there really are a lot of parallels. That’s what helped draw me to ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ and this new project, ‘Under The Sun’ – the similarities between the two.”
Gershwin mentioned that plenty of thought and consideration went into debuting the show in Atlantic City, and particularly at Hard Rock with its intimate connection to rock-and-roll history and vast collection of rock memorabilia.
“What could be better than a show about Sun Records and the birth of rock 'n' roll than the Hard Rock?” he says. “It seemed like a complete no-brainer. And to me Atlantic City, which has an amazing history for music and concerts and theater, seemed like the perfect location for its debut.”
“Under The Sun” features a five-man cast, all of whom are talented musicians with theatrical backgrounds. They include Jon Rossi, Nathan Burke, Luke Darnell, Eric Scott Anthony and Taylor Gray.
“First and foremost they are amazing musicians, and have all been part of our ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ tours and many other national tours and shows,” Gershwin says. “They all play their own instruments, they sing, they act. This is really more of a concert than a stage show, but in terms of their backgrounds, they’re five amazingly talented individuals. And they all happen to be from the tri-state area, which makes this a fun way to launch the show in A.C.
“We’re hoping it’s a project that goes on for a long time, but what we’re aiming for most of all is for people to have a lot of fun. We want them walking out humming a tune and tapping their feet.”
The Sun also-risers
Sun Records was, of course, best known for Sam Phillips, the Million Dollar Quartet, and Roy Orbison. All six were inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, including Lewis, Presley and Phillips (the first non-performer enshrined) in the Hall’s first class of 1986. Perkins and Orbison followed in 1987, and Cash in 1992.
The Perkins-penned-and-recorded song “Blue Suede Shoes” was among Sun Records’ early initial successes, then the song shot into the stratosphere and became Sun’s first single to surpass a million copies when Elvis recorded it. Elvis would go on to become the best-selling solo artist in music history. Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” was recorded at Sun, and would sell more than five million copies in 1957.
The list of other artists whose careers began there is surprisingly large, as is the number of hit songs that were launched from the tiny Memphis studio. Phillips ran Sun from its 1952 inception through 1969 and put out 226 singles (45-rpm vinyl records ruled the roost back then) during that 16-year stretch. Sun was subsequently moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and is currently under the Primary Wave umbrella in New York City.
Before it was a record label, Sun Records operated for two years under Phillips as the Memphis Recording Service, which produced independent records for future blues-music icons B.B. King, Bobby “Blue” Bland and James Henry Cotton. The Delta Cats’ song “Rocket 88” (penned in 1951 by Ike Turner, the band’s keyboardist and Tina Turner’s future husband) was recorded there before it became Sun, and is widely considered the first real rock-and-roll song ever put to vinyl.
In 1964, the Dixie Cups trio recorded “Chapel of Love” at Sun. The record shot up to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, knocked the Beatles out of that spot, and remained there for three weeks. In 1968, Jeannie C. Riley recorded “Harper Valley PTA” at Sun and the song became an overnight sensation, reaching No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country charts, and winning two Grammy awards, including Record of the Year and Best New Artist for Riley.
Some of the other artists whose careers were sparked by Sun Records include Howlin’ Wolf, Merle Haggard, Charlie Rich, Conway Twitty, Suzi Quatro, T. Bone Walker and Sonny Burgess.