 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hard Rock begins countdown to 2021 with huge prizes
View Comments

Hard Rock begins countdown to 2021 with huge prizes

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will celebrate the end of 2020 with a 100-Day Countdown to 2021, featuring over $50,000 worth of prizes.

The resort will offer weekly prizes beginning Oct. 5 to those 21 or older who enter the giveaway program online.

The grand prize winner will receive two tickets to every show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in 2021, including the KISS “End of the Road Tour” scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21. Additional weekly prizes include signed memorabilia from top artists including Pitbull and Kenny Chesney, hotel stays, dining experiences, Free Play, Hard Rock swag, Rocktane Gas & Wash giveaways, and more.

For more information or to enter the contests visit HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.

View Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics