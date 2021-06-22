Happenings

Margate Beachstock prepares to rock
One of the greatest all-day beach parties of the summer, Margate Beachstock, makes its return from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 26, on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues in Margate. Attendees can expect a massive beach party with everything from food, crafts and beer gardens to live music from Either Way and Mas Tequila Orchestra, South Pacific Island Dancers and The British Invasion Experience, kids activities, volleyball tournaments, free surfing lessons for kids, kite flying demonstrations, a cornhole tournament, a bonfire on the beach and more.
Rain date is Sunday, June 27. For more info, go to MargateHasMore.com.
North Beach fireworks
North Beach Atlantic City has announced that the entertainment district of Atlantic City will celebrate the official start of summer with a premiere ocean-front firework spectacular to be held 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 25.
The fireworks will feature several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Showboat Hotel and Steel Pier.
There will also be activations on the boardwalk two hours prior to the fireworks with the properties mentioned above, as well as Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32, offering giveaways, games, cocktail demonstrations, food and more.
For more info, go to AtlanticCityNorthBeach.com.
Red, White and Blueberry Festival in Hammonton
Hammonton’s Red, White & Blueberry Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Hammonton High School grounds.
The event will feature live music, crafters, a classic car show run by Cruisin’ Classics, food and blueberries in every shape and form, plus balloon sculptures, stilt walkers and jugglers.
Admission and parking are free.
Hammonton High School is located at 566 Old Fork Road in Hammonton. Go to HammontonNJ.us.
Galloway goes green
The Green Market, hosted by Go Green Galloway, will once again return to the Village Green in Historic Smithville 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 24 and running through Sept 2.
Bigger and more varied than ever, the popular weekly event will include a rotating selection of past favorites plus exciting new vendors selling everything from local vegetables, plants and foods to a wide variety of crafts and artisanal products. Weekly give-aways will add to the fun and, for the first time, SNAP Benefits will be accepted. Cotton blue jeans will also be collected for recycling.
The Village Green at Historic Smithville is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to GoGreenGalloway.org.
Ghost Town Blues Band
to play outdoor concerts
The Pavilion in the Pines summer concert series continues for the Lizzie Rose Music Room as they host outdoor shows all summer long. Ghost Town Blues Band, a Memphis-based blues-rock act will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show and can be purchased at LizzieRoseMusic.com. The Pavilion in the Pines is located at Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, at 450 Ishmael Road in Tuckerton.
Def Leppard, Zeppelin Tributes at Landis
The weekly rock ’n’ roll tributes continue in Vineland. At 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, The Landis Theater will host Zoso, a tribute to the legendary British rockers Led Zeppelin. Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Rock of Ages will bring their Def Leppard experience to the stage.
Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at TheLandisTheater.com. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
Rowan College Band
in Cape May
Cape May will once again host “Music in the Park,” a series of free outdoor concerts held at Rotary Park. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, Rowan College’s Cumberland Campus Band will perform.
Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMayCity.com.
Friday Fireworks
in WildwoodFree Friday Night Fireworks will light up the night sky over the Wildwoods beaches and Boardwalk all summer long beginning 10 p.m. Friday, June 25. The fireworks will continue each Friday through Sept. 3.
Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods Boardwalk.
Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday. For more info, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Wings & Things
The Wings & Things Arts and Crafts Festival will be hosted by Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26. The festival features food, drinks, entertainment, classic cars, vendors and more. As an exciting new addition for all “Star Wars” fans, this year’s event will feature appearances from the Rebels from the Devaron Base-Rebel Legion New Jersey and Imperial soldiers from the Northeast Remnant Garrison of the 501st Legion. Each will be available for photo opportunities. Over 20 vendors will be scattered throughout the grounds, selling handmade and homemade goods.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport at 507 Terminal Drive in Rio Grande. For more info, go to USNASW.org.
Pride event in Cape May
A group of Cape May County residents, led and organized by Cape May County Indivisible and with support from the Cape May County NAACP, have set a Pride event to take place 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, in Cape May. Event participants will meet outside of Cape May Convention Hall and will proceed down the Promenade to Cove Beach, where the celebration will continue.
Activities at that location will include speakers, voter registration, games, music and dancing. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Monetary donations will be accepted at the event to be divided between the Gay-Straight Alliances (or similar groups) at Cape May County high schools.
Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May.
Sip, Shop & Stroll
comes to Wildwood
The first Sip, Shop & Stroll Art Show of the summer will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Byrne Plaza in Wildwood.
Participating artists will show and sell original acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings, mixed media and digital drawings, note cards, framed prints and sketches, hand-crafted jewelry, leather items, candles and more. Terra Nonna Winery will offer tastings of their wines and will sell wine by the bottle to enjoy on site or to take home. There will be live acoustic music as well.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. For more info, go to DOOWW.com.
Music and Movies
in Plaza in Wildwood
Byrne Plaza is the place to be if you are heading to Wildwood this summer. Thursdays feature live music as part of the Music in the Plaza series, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, the Roundhouse Band will perform.
Tuesday nights will feature Movies in the Plaza, and the film to be shown at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, is “Horton Hears a Who.”
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. For more info go to DOOWW.com.
Art in the Park
The Somers Point Arts Commission will present Art in the Park 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Kennedy Park in Somers Point. The day-long event features a variety of works from painters and photographers. Prizes will be awarded, and attendees to the event will also have a chance to vote in the popular People’s Choice Award category.
Art in the Park will also feature children’s art experiences as well as food vendors and live music from the Budesa Brothers.
Kennedy Park is located at 24 Broadway in Somers Point.
Chanel No. 5 exhibit in OC
Many of the area’s best artists will participate in the Ocean City Arts Center’s annual invitational themed show “Chanel No. 5,” which runs throughout the month of June.
Artists have been asked to paint an image that represents the making or marketing of the most famous perfume in the world, Chanel No. 5. Created by Parisian fashion designer Coco Chanel, the No. 5 in the name comes from samples perfumer Ernest Beaux presented to Ms. Chanel for her approval. She chose the fifth sample that he presented, thus the name Chanel No. 5. The fragrance quickly became the best-selling perfume in the world.
For further information, call 609-399-7628. The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.
5K in Vineland
Looking to get out some pent-up energy? How ’bout a run? The third annual Running The Ave 5K will take place 9 a.m. Sunday, June 27, on Landis Avenue in Vineland. Vineland’s downtown business district will be transformed into a 5K course, which will include a run through beautiful Landis Park. This sanctioned race will include professional timers and awards in a variety of categories.
Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of Vineland’s historic downtown. Registration is $25 per runner. To register, go to Main Street Vineland’s website TheAve.biz.
Magic & Mystery House Tour at Physick Estate
Take a step back in time to the Victorian Era this summer for the Magic & Mystery House Tour at the Emlen Physick Estate to learn about the Victorians’ fascination with magic, illusion, the mysterious and the odd. Visitors will hear about the Great Lafayette, arguably the world’s greatest magician; Houdini, the astounding escape artist; Ionia, the Goddess of Mystery; and can decide for themselves whether Pepper’s Ghost is real, or just an Illusion.
Attendees will also learn about Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and more. Evening tours are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays in June; and Fridays and Saturdays in July and August. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Go to CapeMayMac.org to purchase tickets or for more information. The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington Street in Cape May.
The Rat Pack residency continues at Hard Rock
Every Saturday and Sunday from now to Labor Day, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will host The Rat Pack: Back in Town, a musical and comical recreation of Rat Pack legends Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.
The show will run 7 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays and will feature such classic hits as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “Mr. Bojangles,” “New York New York,” “That’s Amore,” “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “The Candy Man,” “Luck be a Lady,” “Birth of the Blues” and many more, in addition to comedy bits and hilarious banter.
Tickets range from $24 to $29. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.