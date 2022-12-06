Go Big or Go Home - We spend a boys night out blasting our way through the best of Ocean Casino Resort

Remember that first time you came down for a big night out in one of the casinos in Atlantic City? Maybe it was your buddy’s 21st birthday or an older brother’s bachelor party or some other night of youthful debauchery.
No matter what the occasion was, at that age you likely could barely afford a few rounds of drinks or two or three hands at the $10 blackjack tables. Oh sure, you tried to dress like a big shot, and maybe you fooled a few people, but secretly, funds were rather low for you as a fresh-faced college kid just getting a taste of what a real nightlife scene was all about. You passed by the fancy restaurants and VIP lounges, being sure to grab an eyeful, but back then many of the swankiest aspects of this adventure were strictly in “look-but-don’t-touch” territory.
Fast forward twenty-something years. You’re a few pounds heavier and your hair is decidedly more salt than pepper, but you still love a fun night out with the boys. So after some careful planning, you gather everyone up for a big night out in A.C. — only now you and your crew also have a few more bucks to spend after 20-odd years in the workforce and (if you’re lucky) a promotion or two under your belts. It’s time to let loose and enjoy the finer aspects of the casino experience — with no holds barred.
Sounds like a fun idea, right? I thought so too, so I assembled a group of friends – a mix of high school and college buddies who get together a handful of times a year — and went out to execute this mission at one of the hottest spots in town – Ocean Casino Resort.
The group consisted of six dudes in their mid-to-late 40s, an age range that in most towns would be a bit old to blend in at the hippest spots on a Saturday night, but not in A.C. which is one of the few spots where you can have a 22-year-old post up next to a 60-year-old at a trendy lounge and have it somehow look natural.
We booked a few swanky rooms and set up plans for dinner, drinks and VIP service at the most exclusive restaurants, bars and lounges, plus a brunch the next morning — all on property.
Why Ocean? Well, to tackle every casino in A.C. would take far more than one night, and besides, from almost every angle, it’s hard to deny the swagger of this property at the moment. The newest kid on the block went from being a glass-front tombstone for the former Revel Casino Hotel (which was itself a mismanaged mess) to one of the hottest and trendiest spots in town in less than 5 years, and that’s no small feat.
“From world-class dining to A-list entertainment and nightlife, Ocean is the perfect place to splurge on a VIP experience to celebrate your night out,” says Kelly Burke, CMO and Senior VP of Marketing for Ocean Casino Resort. “Be it a high-end suite or a curated dining experience, this property invites you to enjoy the best of the best while creating memorable moments at every turn.”
So we decided to put those promises to the test and revel in Ocean for a night. Here’s how it all went down:
The roomsWith six guys all needing some form of place to lay their head at the end of the night we opted for one of the new one-bedroom Blu Suites and added a standard connecting room, giving us all plenty of space.
The suite boasted the same breathtaking floor-to-ceiling windows that have become the signature of the property, and it proved hard for each of us not to let out an impassioned “holy s***” upon entering the room for the first time. A large sectional sofa offered ample seating as did the bar area with its counter and stools. The spacious bedroom included an attached bathroom larger than your average apartment, which naturally added to the overall luxury.
The dinnerFine dining options at Ocean include the steakhouse American Cut as well as the Italian concept Dolce Mare, but after perusing the menu we couldn’t pass up the Spanish tapas-style dining at Chef Jose Garces’ Amada.
Amada has been on property since the Revel days and for good reason – it’s simply fabulous. The menu suits group dining particularly well, as the tapas-style plates are the stars of the show here and are meant to be shared among everyone at the table. We began with a round of cocktails followed by a chef’s selection of meats and cheeses, which served as an excellent warm up act.
From there, plates hit the table fast and frequently as we hopped around from fun tater tot-esque apps like patatas bravas to garlic shrimp, bacon-wrapped dates and lamb meatballs in a sherry and foie gras cream sauce with manchego.
But nothing could have prepared us for how utterly fabulous the main dishes would be. The cowboy ribeye was the special that night, and if it’s available when you go, order it. Grilled to a perfect medium rare, the evenly marbled steak was tender with a wonderful crust on the edge and an overall flavor and quality that not only competes with, but exceeds what you will find at most of the steakhouses in Atlantic City. Perhaps the only thing that could possibly top it was the Iberico, a 10-ounce Iberian pork loin that was absolutely stunning. A bit smoky and with a mouthfeel that could almost make you think you were eating steak, it was simply unmatched.
We tried to take it easy on dessert knowing we had a full night ahead of us, but managed to sample some wonderful sweets anyway, including house-made donuts with cinnamon sugar; fried rice pudding and a tarta de queso, a basque style cheesecake that was hard to stop stealing forkfuls of.
If everything else that evening had been a miss, the meal at Amada alone would have made it worth the trip regardless, but luckily, that was not the case.
The barsWith only a few moments to digest, we headed out of Amada and over to Balcony Bar, the exclusive VIP level lounge located directly above The Gallery, which is Ocean’s large and centrally-located sportsbook. There we enjoyed a reserved area all to ourselves with leather couches and friendly service from a team of cocktail waitresses.
Being perched above everything was a unique experience in itself, as it offered the sort of eye-in-the-sky perspective generally reserved for security cameras only. Balcony Bar made for an excellent spot to have some beers and cocktails and regain some energy after the big meal before heading to a few of the more energetic nightlife spaces within the resort.
Next stop was Jingle Bell Bar, a holiday-themed pop-up bar that has transformed the usually subdued 1927 Lounge into a raucous and jolly space that really should not be missed this season. Bursting with twinkling lights and general merriment, it’s nearly impossible to pass by and not wander inside for a bit of yuletide gratification.
The placement of couches all set up around the focal point of a live piano player in the middle of the room made us feel like guests at a Christmas party at a friend’s home as opposed to random dudes at a stiff and trendy casino bar, and that vibe is the key to this spot. Despite the overall hipness of Ocean, Jingle Bell Bar feels familiar and comfortable, the kind of space where you’ll have no apprehensions about breaking into a sing-along version of whatever tune the piano player kicks off next. And should you still feel a little bashful, one or two of their many holiday-themed cocktails should take the edge off nicely. It did for us.
Had Jingle Bell Bar not closed at midnight I think we may have just stayed there all night, but we eventually moved on to Nola’s Bar & Lounge, where we enjoyed a VIP table right next to the stage where popular party band Gypsy Wisdom was performing. Nola’s is sleek and sexy, with a packed dance floor that is tough to resist. Craft cocktails are the name of the game here and we indulged in a variety of them, my personal favorite being the Salvador, made with Casamigos mezcal, fresh lime and blood orange, along with simple syrup and a tajin sugar rim.
The band plowed through an energetic setlist and by the time they were three songs in most of us were dancing with the crew of ladies at the table next to ours — always a clear indicator of good times. Having the private space and luxury of the VIP table was great because it meant we could meander back and forth from the dance floor while still having a more relaxed space to get away from the crowd should it become overwhelming. Not having to navigate through the throngs of people at the bar and compete for the bartender’s attention was a perk as well, as once again the waitress service meant we could simply relax and enjoy ourselves, which we did well into the wee hours of the night.
The morning afterIt’s never fun waking up after a night of hard partying, especially when you are in your 40s, but the inevitable headache and overall grogginess was helped significantly by the knowledge that we had brunch to look forward to at Harper’s, Ocean’s premier spot for breakfast and lunch.
I’m not gonna lie, our initial plan was to order up all kinds of tasty brunch cocktails like Bloody Marys and whatever else piqued our interest on the drink menu, but after having a bit too much fun the night before we stuck with waters, sodas and fruit juices. What we didn’t skip was the food, with each of us eagerly ordering up dishes like the Hangover – an appropriately-named sandwich for the occasion consisting of pork roll, two over easy eggs, aged cheddar and smoky cream cheese on a grilled bagel; or the Butcher Shop Omelet, a carnivore’s delight filled with with chorizo, ham, bacon, sausage and aged cheddar.
I opted for the Harper’s Waffle, a wonderfully sweet treat consisting of a Belgian waffle topped with macerated berries and Tahitian vanilla whipped cream. It was fabulous – crisp on the outside and doughy inside with tufts of pillowy whipped cream and tart berries beautifully complementing the dish, but I needed to balance it with a bit of savory, so I grabbed a side of crispy pork roll for the win.
Piecing the night back together the morning after is a celebrated tradition among my friends, and Harper’s provided the perfect setting in which to relive all the fun we had the prior evening. Incredibly, the more we talked, the more we realized that while we had an amazing night and enjoyed some of the absolute best experiences one could have at any casino, we also barely scratched the surface of what they offer.
Mid-level places like Distrito with its awesome tacos and margaritas or the gastropub glories of Villain & Saint all remained untouched by us, as did the epic bottle service and dance floor at HQ2 or even much of the excitement of the casino games themselves (we only had time for a few hands of blackjack in between bars). You could spend a week straight at this one property and still not cover it all.
Incredibly this holds true all over Atlantic City, where nightlife has no age limit and the sheer number of experiences available on any given weekend are staggering. With nine casinos in town, living the good life just might be a full time job, but somebody’s gotta do it.