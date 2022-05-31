Free concert with ‘The Singing Lifeguard’

Local legend Jim Craine is back for another live show! Beginning 5:15 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Brighton Park Amphitheater in Atlantic City, there will be a free concert from Jim Craine and the Atlantic City All Stars honoring all members of the military past and present and their families, as well as police, firemen and first responders.
For those unfamiliar, Craine is something of an Atlantic City legend. Commonly known as “The Singing Lifeguard,” the man is a true performer and regularly weaves comedy into his magnetic onstage persona. For this show, he will perform with his backing band The Atlantic City All Stars, which boasts Stan Richards on guitar, Jim Hines on bass, Ray Nunzi on drums and Tony DeLuca on keyboard.
An afterparty will take place at the outdoor deck at The Irish Pub following the show. Brighton Park is located at 124 Park Place, Atlantic City. For more info, go to JimCraine.com