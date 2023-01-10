Following the dream with Nolan Quinn

Nolan Quinn used to be a regular decent guy, doing a regular decent job — his was in the trades, which was lucrative in addition to being decent — but like regular decent guys everywhere, Nolan Quinn had a dream - he wanted to play music. Unlike regular decent guys everywhere, Nolan Quinn is actually making it happen. This week alone, you can find him at Yesterday’s in Marmora on Friday, at Surfing Pig in North Wildwood on Saturday, and at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor on Sunday.
“I figured at 30 years old, it was now or never,” says Quinn.
That “now or never” moment came at the beginning of 2022. As in, just last year. Quinn, who had grown up in a musical household but had only been messing around with his guitar, buckled down and began learning and practicing a minimum of one to two hours per day, with a goal in mind: he wanted to be able to play a few gigs and get his feet wet by summer.
Instead, his feet got soaked. His first gig was last April at Rio Station. By June 15, Quinn had quit his 9 to 5 job to focus solely on music.
“I didn’t realize it would snowball to 130 gigs before the end of the year,” says Quinn. “Being in the trades is lucrative but never once was I excited. You don’t wake up excited to crawl under someone’s house. I prefer doing what I do now. I think it’s just mainly about waking up and being happy. It’s the difference between saying “I gotta go to work” and “I get to go to work.”
And work he does. Quinn learned over 400 songs in the first quarter of 2022, but he continues to add to his repertoire by taking notes on what people request. When he doesn’t know a song, he goes home and learns it on his off days so that he’s better prepared the next time around. He also works in multiple genres, performing tunes like “When I Come Around” from Green Day, “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash and “All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix. In 2023, Quinn has plans for some originals as well.
“Because of my parents coming from musical backgrounds, I’ve listened to everything under the sun. Everything is an influence to me,” says Quinn. “I’m a big fan of the blues, doo-wop, classic rock. I play everything from Black Sabbath to Elvis to the Allman Brothers to T-Pain.”
In addition to an impressive variety of styles, guests can expect powerful vocals and hard-hitting chords at Quinn’s shows. With the use of a loop pedal, Quinn can produce a big sound, perfect for rowdy bars — but he can also rock a softer side.
“I know how to get a bar going or how to tug at your heartstrings,” says Quinn. “Music speaks to everyone in different ways. You hear a certain song or a certain artist that you can connect with. Maybe I could be that person that someone connects to someday and says, ‘hey, your music helped me,’ and that would mean the world to me.”