First Night and First Day offer loads of family fun for New Year’s celebration

“Family friendly” has always been the name of the game in Ocean City. From the kiddie rides on the Boardwalk to the fact that it’s a dry town, a general sense of wholesomeness permeates through all aspects of the city at all times. That even extends to New Year’s celebrations.
While most hotspots in our area are revving up for one of the most notoriously booze-filled party nights of the year, Ocean City has a much tamer, yet no less enjoyable New Year’s Eve event on its schedule: First Night.
Now in its 29th year, First Night is a family-friendly, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration that runs from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, Dec. 31. Yes, that’s clearly the LAST night of the year and not the first night, but that’s what it’s always been called, and it’s not changing anytime soon. The event costs just $20 to purchase a button that will allow you to attend 30 different shows and activities at 21 venues around town. It’s followed the following morning by First Day, when the town holds even more festivities including a 5K run, shopping deals and a polar plunge. But more on that later.
“We were never really party animals to begin with,” says Anton Bardell, who along with his wife Barbara have been coming to First Night on and off for the last 11 years. “When we first moved to the area, we didn’t know very many people, so New Year’s Eve was looking like it might just be the two of us sitting home and watching the ball drop. But on a whim we decided to see what First Night was all about, and we have been back almost every year since.”
And he isn’t alone. What began as a small-scale event attended by just 800 people has grown to see attendance swell to as many as 10,000.
So what can you expect from First Night? A whole lot. Truthfully, it’s literally impossible to see and do everything at First Night, so it’s best to just pick and choose a few things that pique your interest and let the night take you wherever it chooses. Here are some of the options:
The MusicWhat kind of party doesn’t have some killer tunes to keep everybody in good spirits? At this year’s First Night, attendees can look forward to a wide variety of live music including performances by The Ocean City Pops, Tavares, Tim Kubart & The Space Cadets, The Legacy Band, Keith Hickman, Aaron Palermo Band, The Philly Keys Dueling Pianos, The Cape Shore Chorale and, for the first time, the Packaged Goods Orchestra.
The Package Goods Orchestra is a local, five-piece band that has been together for almost 15 years and will perform two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. at the Ocean City Library Lecture Hall as part of the celebration.
“It’s a very eclectic group,” says Steve Fiedler, the drummer for the Package Goods Orchestra. “We do delve into various genres a lot, but, for New Year’s Eve, we plan on doing mostly classic, sing-a-long type songs for the early show, and then maybe mix in some more rock ’n’ roll stuff for the later show.”
With dual female vocalists and a love for everything from folk to rock to R&B, the focus on the band is not so much on one genre, but they do tend to favor one time period.
“I’d say that we are kinda stuck in the ’60s, but we do play things right up to the present century,” Fiedler says.
But for a band that’s used to cranking it out in the bars, does performing in a dry town change the show?
“It makes us think a little bit harder about what would be appealing, but then again, what drives us and a lot of bands nuts in the bars is having people get too sauced,” Fiedler adds.
Luckily, that won’t be an issue at First Night.
The ShowsA truly well-rounded event, First Night features something for everyone, including some wonderful family-friendly shows. There will be performances of fully-staged plays such as “The Rainbow Fish” and “Beehive: The 60s Musical,” along with a Hawaiian Luau and a dance party with all your favorite characters from Mickey’s Magical Showcase. The Harlem Wizards will dazzle the crowd with their famous blend of basketball, comedy and slam dunks; while fans of mind-bending illusions will enjoy Magician Chad Juros, Mentalist Dustin Dean and Illusionist Anthony Salazar. And to give the night a bit of that Vaudvillian circus feel, the Give & Take Jugglers will be on hand keeping balls in the air and everyone laughing and amazed with their interactive performance.
The Fun StuffStill not sure if First Night is for you? If you and your family are the types that prefer to jump right into the action instead of watch from the sidelines, there are plenty of fun activities planned. In addition to the bands and shows, there will be inflatables, an ice rink for skating, a skate party at the skate park with a live DJ and a karaoke party where you can sing your heart out.
You will also be able to ride the rides at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, check out the OCHS Planetarium, go for a dip in the pool at the Aquatic and Fitness Center, learn some fascinating Ocean City history or even try a bit of country line dancing at the Senior Center. Like we said, there is literally something for everyone.
The Grand FinaleIf you planned on hitting the sack early on New Year’s Eve, you just might find yourself awoken with a bang at the stroke of midnight, as the massive celebratory fireworks display is set to launch from the 5th Street beach. Both a grand finale to end 2021 and a welcoming of the start of 2022, the fireworks are sure to cap off the evening in a big way.