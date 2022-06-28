Fireworks around South Jersey and Independence Day Events

Get ready to celebrate your patriotism this Fourth of July in South Jersey. Our country is celebrating 246 years of independence, and there are a plethora of Fourth of July events to attend during the holiday weekend.
So, wear your red, white and blue, pack your sparklers, beach chairs, and blankets, and get ready to see some fireworks. Here is the ultimate guide for Fourth of July events in South Jersey.
Atlantic City
Starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, is the fireworks spectacular at the North Beach area of Atlantic City. Attendees can choose from multiple areas to view the fireworks on the north end of the boardwalk near Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Showboat Hotel and Steel Pier. Tennessee Avenue restaurants are also sponsoring the fireworks spectacular. From 6 to 9 p.m. there is live music, drink specials and more across the North Beach boardwalk area and Tennessee Avenue before the fireworks.
“The point of the relationship between the casinos and the small businesses is to offer unique experiences on the front end of the boardwalk, and the fireworks do just that,” says Jamie Hoagland, director of advertising and public relations at Resorts Casino Hotel.
Bally’s offers sweepstakes, events and live entertainment during the Fourth of July weekend. Entertainment at The Yard features performances by DJ Rashaun, Kono Nation, DJ Adub, The Royals and more.
Take in the Atlantic City fireworks show 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino, but if you miss them on the Fourth, fireworks happen every Saturday night through Labor Day at Tropicana. Don’t miss out on what Atlantic City has to offer this Fourth of July weekend.
Atlantic County
The annual Fourth of July parade in Galloway starts 9 a.m. Monday, July 4. Come out and join your fellow Americans by celebrating our independence. The parade is presented by the Galloway Township Fourth of July Parade Committee. Its mission is to honor American veterans and active military personnel who have served in our country and around the world.
Margate will have its Fourth of July parade 9 a.m. Monday, July 4,. Imagine a sea of red, white and blue down Margate eastbound from 76th Avenue to State Road 7. After the parade, there are refreshments and bounce houses to enjoy. From 1 to 4 p.m., the Margate Parks and Recreation Department will host a Calypso Cove Pool Party featuring a steel drum band at Calypso Cove. Admission is $4 for residents and $7 for non-residents. From 5 to 9 p.m. is the Fourth of July Extravaganza with food trucks and obstacle courses for attendees to enjoy at the northwest corner of Margate Boulevard and State 7 Road. The band Atticca is set to perform at 6 p.m., and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Smithville’s Fourth of July parade starts 9 a.m. Monday, July 4. The parade will run from Smithville Boulevard to Moss Mill Road then west on Moss Mill to Historic Smithville. The Fourth of July parade committee has stated that it is the largest parade of its kind based on the number of units. Roughly 10,000 people are expected to attend. After the parade is the Independence Day ceremony in Smithville’s Village Greene.
Northfield’s parade is 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, from Shore Road to Burton Avenue Fire Station, via Mill Road. Any first responders, volunteers, community groups, floats, sports teams, fancy cars, or kids on decorated bikes are encouraged to participate. The rain date for the parade is Saturday, July 9.
Check out Country Music Weekend at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3. If you are spending the Fourth of July weekend in South Jersey, this is the place to be. There will be food, music, lawn games, axe throwing, and more. Rising Nashville star Garrett Shultz is headlining at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Admission is $10 per person to be on the festival grounds. Parking is free Saturday and before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Cape May
Cape May’s annual Independence Day parade returns 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2. The parade travels down Beach Avenue from Philadelphia Avenue to Patterson Avenue. The “Best Decorated” contest is back, too. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes, golf carts, or baby carriages with red, white and blue for a chance to win a gift card to a local establishment. Winners will be announced after the parade.
“Our Annual Independence Day Parade lights up the City and brings such joy to our residents and guests,” says Kacie Rattigan, director of Convention Hall and Recreation Activities at City of Cape May. “Last year, we began a “Show Us Your Red, White, and Blue” contest that allows anyone to enter by decorating their golf cart, bicycle, or baby carriage and add some excitement to the parade. It’s a special tradition not only to our parade guests, but also for the participants who celebrate with us each year.”
Cape May’s fireworks extravaganza is 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, in front of Congress Hall with a rain date scheduled for Tuesday, July 5.
There are free concerts in Rotary Park at 400 Lafayette St. each day at 7 p.m. from July 1 to 4. Bring your chairs or blankets. The lineup includes L&G Live on July 1, Indelible Groove on July 2, Congress Street Brass Band on July 3 and America’s Sweethearts on July 4. For more information go to CapeMayCity.com.
Also on Monday, July 4, you can check out the celebration at Congress Hall, which includes live music, lawn games prior to the fireworks. An All-American BBQ will be served as long with offerings such as lobster, NY strip steak, grilled chicken, hot dogs, burgers, fresh salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, and more. Save room for dessert because there are pies, puddings, s’mores, whoopie pies, and fruit salad. Admission is $150 for adults and $50 for children. Children under 3 attend for free.
Wildwoods
A Patriotic Pooch Parade begins 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Eighth and Atlantic avenues and proceeding north to First and Surf avenues. Prizes are awarded to the best-decorated bikes, strollers, scooters, golf carts, etc. in red, white and blue theme. This event is free to attend and you can register your pooch on the day of the parade from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
Beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, is Wildwood’s Fireworks Spectacular. Fireworks are launched from Pine Avenue Beach. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5. This fireworks show stands out from the rest because it is synchronized to music. The fireworks will be visible from anywhere on the boardwalk. Go have a few drinks and eat dinner early so you can get a good view.
“They're launched from the largest beach on the East Coast. And they are situated between two of the biggest oceanfront amusement piers in the country. And that backdrop is just unparalleled,” says North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
And where should you go after the fireworks?
“The choices are endless,” Rosenello says. “The boardwalk obviously is still open and crowded. There are plenty of bars and restaurants in downtown Wildwood within walking distance, and we now have the Wildwoods Jitney, which runs the entire length of the islands, so it's very easy to get up to the North Wildwood dining district. You can jump the tram car you can jump the Jitney and you can pretty much anywhere on the island and you know in a couple minutes without having to drive your car.”
Cape May County
Avalon will host a concert by the Bay Atlantic Symphony Brass and Percussion 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Surfside Park on 30th Street and the beach. At around 8:45 p.m. fireworks will begin. The fireworks will be set to patriotic music which you can listen to on WCZT 98.7 The Coast.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Junior Olympics program returns to Dealy Field in Sea Isle City on Monday, July 4. This event is for boys and girls ages 3 to 12, and features running, jumping and throwing competitions, with gold, silver and bronze medals.. You can register for the Junior Olympics 9:30 a.m. at Dealy Field. The games commence at 10 a.m. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen and bottles of water for your junior Olympians. This event is sponsored by the city’s Division of Recreation and hosted by volunteers from the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City. Following the Junior Olympics is All Americana Family Fun Night at Excursion Park, located at JFK boulevard and Pleasure avenue. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. come down for an evening of fun, excitement, and patriotism. There is a stage featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with face painting, patriotic music, dancing, and more. The annual Independence Day Fireworks Show starts at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be launched near 50th Street making Sea Isle’s promenade and beaches the best viewing spots.
In Ocean City, the Ocean City Pops returns after last year's successful debut at Carey Stadium. The local orchestra will perform patriotic classics and audience favorites 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, July 3 and July 4. You can bring your beach chairs and blankets and sit on the artificial turf or have a seat in the bleachers. The Ocean City Pops plays a variety of music from Broadway to opera and have been performing locally since 1929. The Pops’ current Artistic Director and Maestro is Vince Lee. There will be a kite flying competition at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Cumberland County
Millville will have its Hometown Fourth of July celebration 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 4. Bring your family and friends to Union Lake Park, where there is fun for everyone. This free event features live music, a pie-eating contest, a watermelon eating contest, backyard games and fireworks at 9 p.m.