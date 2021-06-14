Firefly Fest to release single-day passes

Every summer, many folks from South Jersey flock to Firefly, the massive Delaware-based music festival, that is known for featuring headline sets from some of the biggest names in the music business. This year the festival returns after being put on pause due to COVID, and while weekend passes are sold out, a limited number of single-day passes are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.
The festival's return this September also marks its return to a four day weekend, with performances running from Thursday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept 26. The 2021 Firefly Festival kicks off with headliner Billie Eilish on Thursday, followed by The Killers on Friday, Tame Impala on Saturday, and Lizzo closing out the weekend on Sunday.
Single day GA passes start at $119, while single-day VIP passes start at $259.
The festival has also added the following artists to the bill:
Dr. Fresch
Eyebawl
Hippie Sabotage
The Hu
Lionbabe
Moor Mother
Peach Face
Regard
Reignwolf
Varian
For full lineup details and to purchase passes, go to FireflyFestival.com.