Favorito brings old-school Rickles-style comedy to Ocean Casino
Vinnie Favorito

Vinnie Favorito’s old-school style of comedy continues to keep crowds in stitches at Ocean Casino all summer long.

 PROVIDED

The showrooms in Atlantic City were built for guys like Vinnie Favorito. An old-school-style comedian through and through, the Boston native is a throwback to the days when guys like Don Rickles ruled the casinos and everybody in the crowd expected to take a few shots from the guy with the mic in his hand.

Favorito, whose “Just Kidding” Comedy Show runs weekly 8 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3 at Ocean Casino Resort, has been around for decades and is best known for his “roasting” of audience members. At a time when so many people are easy offended, surprisingly enough, his show manages to achieve the opposite, as Favorito’s goal is to have everyone in the room loosen up a bit, laugh at themselves — and each other — and leave with a smile on their face.

We had a chance to chat with Favorito about his show, his heroes and his East Coast swagger. Here’s what he had to say:

RYAN LOUGHLIN: Doing crowd work requires you to size people up at a lightning fast speed. Is this a skill you always had or something you developed over the years in comedy?

VINNIE FAVORITO: Growing up in the inner city in Boston, I was small and I learned real quickly how to be a fast talker. And I was always funny as a kid. On stage, when I first started, I used to work the crowd, but I was told: “You’re making it tough for the other comedians to follow you.” So I started to add some other material. But, as I rose up in the business and eventually became a headliner, I did more and more crowd work, which is what I was always really good at anyway. Milton Berle gave me the nickname “Rickles with Venom,” but I do it with likability, I don’t try to hurt people’s feelings.

RL: Do crowds seem more uptight lately? So many subjects seem to trigger people these days.

VF: Yeah – 100 percent. But, my shows come with all the disclaimers – it’s politically incorrect and if you are easily offended, it’s not the show for you. There is still a big calling for this type of comedy, though. I’ll have people come up to me after the show and say, “Oh thank God – you’re like a breath of fresh air,” because the world is so uptight these days. But I won’t sell out or change what I do.

RL: Who are your biggest influences from a comedy standpoint?

VF: When I was younger, I used to love the Jerry Lewis black-and-white movies. That guy just made me laugh so hard. And then, when I went out to L.A., he saw me on stage, and he invited me to do a private show on his boat in San Diego. And, of course, when it comes to the roasts and stuff, I loved Don Rickles and all those guys. I’m always compared to Don Rickles.

RL: Has your act changed over the years?

VF: My act changes every night! (Laughs)

RL: Roasts are clearly your specialty, and you have performed at a lot of celebrity roasts, as well. Have you ever seen someone get really angry at a roast or not take the joke well? VF: Not at all. At the roasts I have been part of, everybody has been great. And it’s never really mean. It’s just jokes and everybody has a great time. I’ve never been part of a roast where somebody got upset.

RL: You have a very East Coast style to your comedy. Do you find this plays differently with audiences outside this area?

VF: I get people from all over the country and all over the world coming to my shows. Everybody has a great time, and people come back again and again. But some of it works a lot easier with people from the East Coast because they are sort of on the same track as me. East Coast people are different. We’re cut from a different piece of the cloth.

Vinnie Favorito

 

Where: Ocean Casino Resort

When: 8 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3

How much: Tickets, priced at $25 can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

More info:

TheOceanAC.com

