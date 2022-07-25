Favorito brings old-school Rickles-style comedy to Ocean Casino

The showrooms in Atlantic City were built for guys like Vinnie Favorito. An old-school-style comedian through and through, the Boston native is a throwback to the days when guys like Don Rickles ruled the casinos and everybody in the crowd expected to take a few shots from the guy with the mic in his hand.
Favorito, whose “Just Kidding” Comedy Show runs weekly 8 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3 at Ocean Casino Resort, has been around for decades and is best known for his “roasting” of audience members. At a time when so many people are easy offended, surprisingly enough, his show manages to achieve the opposite, as Favorito’s goal is to have everyone in the room loosen up a bit, laugh at themselves — and each other — and leave with a smile on their face.
We had a chance to chat with Favorito about his show, his heroes and his East Coast swagger. Here’s what he had to say:
RYAN LOUGHLIN: Doing crowd work requires you to size people up at a lightning fast speed. Is this a skill you always had or something you developed over the years in comedy?
VINNIE FAVORITO: Growing up in the inner city in Boston, I was small and I learned real quickly how to be a fast talker. And I was always funny as a kid. On stage, when I first started, I used to work the crowd, but I was told: “You’re making it tough for the other comedians to follow you.” So I started to add some other material. But, as I rose up in the business and eventually became a headliner, I did more and more crowd work, which is what I was always really good at anyway. Milton Berle gave me the nickname “Rickles with Venom,” but I do it with likability, I don’t try to hurt people’s feelings.
RL: Do crowds seem more uptight lately? So many subjects seem to trigger people these days.
VF: Yeah – 100 percent. But, my shows come with all the disclaimers – it’s politically incorrect and if you are easily offended, it’s not the show for you. There is still a big calling for this type of comedy, though. I’ll have people come up to me after the show and say, “Oh thank God – you’re like a breath of fresh air,” because the world is so uptight these days. But I won’t sell out or change what I do.
RL: Who are your biggest influences from a comedy standpoint?
VF: When I was younger, I used to love the Jerry Lewis black-and-white movies. That guy just made me laugh so hard. And then, when I went out to L.A., he saw me on stage, and he invited me to do a private show on his boat in San Diego. And, of course, when it comes to the roasts and stuff, I loved Don Rickles and all those guys. I’m always compared to Don Rickles.
RL: Has your act changed over the years?
VF: My act changes every night! (Laughs)
RL: Roasts are clearly your specialty, and you have performed at a lot of celebrity roasts, as well. Have you ever seen someone get really angry at a roast or not take the joke well? VF: Not at all. At the roasts I have been part of, everybody has been great. And it’s never really mean. It’s just jokes and everybody has a great time. I’ve never been part of a roast where somebody got upset.
RL: You have a very East Coast style to your comedy. Do you find this plays differently with audiences outside this area?
VF: I get people from all over the country and all over the world coming to my shows. Everybody has a great time, and people come back again and again. But some of it works a lot easier with people from the East Coast because they are sort of on the same track as me. East Coast people are different. We’re cut from a different piece of the cloth.