Famed drummer Carmine Appice brings stories of rock 'n' roll madness to the Landis

Carmine Appice, one of the most innovative drummers in rock ’n’ roll history, whose style inspired many other legends throughout his nearly six-decade career heads to the Landis Theater in Vineland 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, for a special show combining drumming with storytelling.
Titled "The Carmine Appice Diaries," Appice will share tales of an incredible career that is still in full swing and never waned since he became a professional musician as a teen out of New York City in the mid-1960s. He is in both the Classic Drummer and Modern Drummer halls of fame, co-founded a band that became the bellwether to the psychedelic and heavy-medal eras, Vanilla Fudge, and teamed with guitar god Jeff Beck and late bassist Tim Bogert to form the British-American power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, which has been hailed as rock’s first supergroup.
Compiling a list of rock icons that Appice has not performed with over the years might be easier than charting those he has. Among those he has are Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Sly Stone, Edgar Winter, Ted Nugent, Paul Stanley and many others. He released a best-selling drum instruction book called “The Realistic Rock Drum Method” in the ’70s, and published his memoir “Stick It! My Life of Sex, Drums & Rock ‘n’ Roll” in 2016. His younger brother Vinnie Appice is also a renowned rock drummer who played with Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Rick Derringer and others.
I had a chance to speak to Appice and ask him a few questions about the show concept and what fans can expect.
Ray Schweibert: Thanks for taking some time to speak with me. When was the last time you were in the area?
Carmine Appice: We used to visit Lakewood, New Jersey, quite a bit when I was a kid, and we’d wind up at Seaside Heights or down in Atlantic City and the Steel Pier. This was way before the casinos. It was always my dream as a kid to play at the Chatterbox, a club in Seaside Heights. It’s been a while since I’ve been to the Atlantic City area, but I’m looking forward to it.
RS: Can you talk a little about what your show will entail?
CA: This is all fairly new to me. I did my first “Diaries” down in Florida (in late November) and I didn’t know if it was going to work, but it ended up being a great show. It sold out the first night and we added a second night.
There’s a lot of audience involvement, it’s not just me up there telling stories. I do a little intro and then I put 20 wild-story titles up on a screen. Titles like “Slippery Sly Stone,” “John Lennon Eats Lasagna,” “Before He Was Hendrix,” “George Harrison Underarm Deodorant,” “Hunting With Ted,” “The Fudge and the Mob” – silly titles that get the audience interested and wondering what they might mean. They range from Led Zeppelin to The Beatles, Sly Stone, Prince – it’s all over the place. I let audience members choose which titles they’d like me to talk about, and I might get to 10 or 11 of them in the course of the night.
It's a very entertaining show, and every night is different because different people come in each night and ask for different stories.
RS: Will you be doing any drumming?
CA: Oh yeah. The last segment of the show is me doing a solo, getting the people involved (chiming in during certain drum intervals), and by the end of it, I tell everybody “Look, I can’t talk about the mud shark story because it’s X-rated, but if you want to learn more about it, it’s in my book right over there.” Then we do a meet-and-greet, I sign autographs, take pictures. I’ll have books and other merch for sale. It’s about an hour-and-a-half and it ends up being a really fun night.
RS: What is the mud shark story?
CA: Remember when MTV used to do a segment called “Shocking Moments in Rock and Roll”? Vanilla Fudge used to be in the top-three with that story (when the band was on tour with Led Zeppelin in the late 1960s).