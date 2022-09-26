Even more of At The Shore!

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Press of Atlantic City is pleased to announce that our flagship entertainment magazine At The Shore is officially increasing its circulation around South Jersey effective immediately.

With the phasing out of the Gazette and Current newspapers, 8,500 additional copies of At The Shore will now be available on the rack in many businesses throughout Atlantic County and Ocean City, keeping locals and visitors alike up to date on everything from dining and nightlife to concert reviews, exclusive interviews, casino news and more.

Of course, our subscribers will continue to receive At The Shore as part of the Thursday edition of The Press of Atlantic City, but now it will be even easier for everyone to grab a copy when out and about.

For more information, go to PressOfAtlanticCity.com.

