Drummer shows artistic side at Hard Rock, performs with Lynyrd Skynyrd at Ocean Casino

Michael Cartellone has been the drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd since 1999, but he has been an artist for as long as he can remember.
Fans will be able to see both sides of the musician and artist this weekend in Atlantic City when Cartellone makes a personal appearance noon to 3 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Wentworth Gallery inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and shows off his visual arts side during “The Art of Michael Cartellone” exhibit before stepping on stage later that night at Ovation Hall inside Ocean Casino Resort with Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Cartellone, the former drummer for Damn Yankees, Accept and many other rock bands in his storied career, took the time to talk about his music, his art and his busy weekend.
SCOTT CRONICK: Michael, is it hard to believe that you have been part of the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd since 1999?
MICHAEL CARTELLONE: Yes, I am in my 24th year as the drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd, and it’s hard to believe that many years have gone by. But it has been wonderful, and is as fun now as it ever was.
SC: I actually became aware of you through Damn Yankees from the 1980s and ’90s with you, Ted Nugent, Tommy Shaw and Jack Blades. It is still one of my favorite bands.
MC: Damn Yankees was an amazing experience, and the two records and the two tours we did with that band … I could not have been more proud of. I have to say that all these years later, those records continue to sell, which is a miracle because we haven’t worked in that band in a very long time. It must have struck the right chord because people still continue to enjoy it, and I have people ask me all the time about the band.
We still all keep in contact, and Ted just texted the three of us out of the blue. Every now and then we just pop up in each other’s world. So I could not be more proud of what that band has achieved, and we have gotten a lot of mileage in the Skynyrd camp that they have a Damn Yankee in the rebel band (he laughs).
SC: Any chance of a reunion?
MC: In the music business, never say never. I will tell you that we have tried more than once to do something, but you have four very busy, separate careers – Tommy with Styx, Jack with Night Ranger, Ted being Ted, and me with Skynyrd — so it’s almost impossible for us to find a few weeks where we are all available at the same time to do something.
That really has been the obstacle. It’s not about desire — we would all love to do it – it’s about finding the opportunity when we can do it. No one can put their band on hold to do what would be a fun, short-term Damn Yankees thing. So it would have to be where it wouldn’t conflict with the schedules of the other four bands.
SC: Let’s talk about your art: Has it been a lifelong passion or something you discovered later in life?
MC: It has been a lifelong adventure and, in fact, I was painting before I was drumming. I started this as a 4-year-old kid. My parents sent me to art school in Cleveland one summer. I started drumming at 9, and that moved to the forefront, but I never stopped painting, and as a teenager was already selling works. So, music and art have truly coexisted in my life.
And it’s been great, and in my head they are two halves of a whole. It’s hard for me to picture doing one without the other because they are so connected. Their balance for me is one feeds me in a way the other doesn’t, but at the same time they both enhance each other.
People who come to the Wentworth Gallery show will see that some of the artwork is a reflection of my life as a musician because there is some music-themed artwork in here which truly brings those two worlds together
SC: Including some works that demonstrate your love for pixelism.
MC: Yes, for the past few years I have focused on a style of painting that I called pixelism, and in essence they are pixelated images. They are comprised of these squares, and when you are standing close it might just look like a mosaic of colorful squares, but as you back away, it comes into focus.
I have made some of them harder to see than others. The subject matter of these pixelism paintings ranges from real people to cartoon characters to tips of the hat to famous paintings. So the Wentworth show covers pixelism works, but there are paintings that are more traditional landscape, which I really love doing, there is some color pop artwork, there are some paintings on drum heads that are really fun. There is a wide selection of about 60 paintings at the show, so people will see a wide range of things stylistically, and hopefully people will enjoy what they see.
SC: We can even see a pixelated Bob’s Big Boy
MC: That was my first pixelism painting. I actually — much to my wife’s dismay — own a Bob’s Big Boy statue, and I was sitting at the desk one day, and I turned my head and saw that statue, and I said, “I am going to paint that statue pixelated.” There is a lot of trial and error doing these paintings. I start at the top, do a few rows, back away and see if the colors are blending like I intend them to, and quite often they don’t, and I have to repaint squares, but it’s always worth it in the end.
SC: Your pixelated paintings include everyone from John Lennon to Batman to the Mona Lisa. It must take an enormous amount of patience.
MC: It does … and a little self-abuse. These are hard on the eyes because I paint them one square at a time. That Mona Lisa painting is my pixelated tribute to Mona Lisa and has 2,200 squares on it, and I painted those one at a time.
SC: Do you enjoy the fan aspect of showing your art at places like Wentworth?
MC: It really is fun. I don’t have a lot of interaction at a Skynyrd show with the wonderful Skynyrd nation, so when I have an opportunity to have some one-on-one time, and it’s in the context of my artwork, it’s a wonderful experience. So I look forward to these events.
SC: I am particularly impressed with your painting, “Carnevale di Venezia.”
MC: That is an original painting. I went to Venice on our honeymoon and bought a mask there because Carnevale is their big, yearly event. There are mask shops all over that town, and there was a mask I really loved. I bought it thinking one day I will put it in a painting. It took seven years, and I finally did it. I am very proud of that painting. One of my favorite painters is an Italian Renaissance painter named Carvaggio, and my “Carnevale” painting is inspired by Caravaggio with a look of light and dark.
SC: And you even have two logos: One from Pat’s and one from Geno’s, the
famous Philly cheesesteak joints.
MC: I did that to see which one would sell more.
SC: And what’s the answer?
MC: (Laughing) I will never admit that.