Does anybody remember laughter? Headliner comedy acts return to Hard Rock

Things continue to creep back to normal in Atlantic City as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City welcomes the return of headliner entertainment to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Comedian Bob Saget will perform at 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, April 17; comedian Vic DiBitetto takes the stage 9 p.m. Friday, April 23, and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24; and comedian Andrew Santino will appear live at 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Guests should expect temperature checks, decreased venue capacity, mandated facial coverings, social distancing and more.
“We are excited to safely bring back indoor headliner entertainment, a pillar of the Hard Rock brand” said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Atlantic City. “We have seen success this winter with the return of Motor City Live and are now at a place where we can expand our offerings into Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, providing fans with good, clean fun this spring and beyond.”
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com