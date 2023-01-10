‘Dancing With The Stars: Live!’ promises some fancy footwork Saturday night

One has to wonder if pairing professional dancers with high-profile sorts with little-to-no real experience on the dance floor, and turning the concept into a weeks-long elimination-style TV competition, is an idea that got kicked around quite a bit before being put into practice.
The formula may seem too risky for finding a large audience, but since 2005, and after 31 completed seasons and counting, “Dancing With The Stars” has been among the most popular talent-competition series in television history, and several times has out-rated any other show being watched.
A companion-spinoff of the popular TV show that has also had remarkable longevity, having been created in 2014, is “Dancing With The Stars: Live!,” which returns 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
The traveling version is structured a bit differently than the TV show, particularly in how certain celebrities are slated to appear only in particular cities, in that much more dancing occurs among the professionals themselves, and that no competition is involved in the “Live!” version.
But the live show appears to have become every bit the cultural phenomenon that its TV counterpart has, and perhaps more so in some ways.
“There’s something special about performing live,” says Emma Slater, a professional dancer who has been part of the “Stars” series since 2013, and was winner of the Mirror Ball Trophy as the Season 24 TV title holder with pro football player/amateur dancer Rashad Jennings in 2017. “I definitely see a lot of enthusiasm in the live audiences everywhere we go.
“Ballroom dancing wasn’t super popular for a long while, and has been made much more so because of the popularity of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” she adds. “And being able to take a version of the show out on tour, and, thankfully, have so many people come and watch us live – it still blows my mind. It’s been amazing and something I’m very grateful to be part of.”
Slater will be among the pro dancers in Atlantic City along with Sasha Farber, Britt Stewart and past Mirror Ball winner Alan Bersten, who took the 2019 trophy with celebrity dancer Hannah Brown. Slater will co-host “Live!” at Borgata with amateur dancer Gabby Windey of “The Bachelorette” fame. Windey and pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy finished as runners-up in the latest TV version of “Stars.”
Windey will be joined in A.C. by celebrity dancer Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” fame. He and pro partner Koko Iwasaki reached week eight, the quarterfinals, in Season 31, which ran from Sept. to Nov. 2022. In doing so, he went deeper into the cuts than two other “Jersey Shore” contestants from years past – Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who was eliminated in week seven, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who got axed in week four.
“As co-hosts, Gabby and I will be sort of directing people through the menagerie of dances,” Slater says. “We’ll open the show with a fantastic number that we’re both dancing in along with the entire cast. I’m still dancing just as much as in the past, but there are certain moments as host where I’ll be helping to introduce the next section of dancers and styles with Gabby.
“There’s about 90 minutes of just wall-to-wall, high-impact, high-energy dancing that’s curated specifically for this tour,” she adds. “They’re all new and fresh, with great storylines, wonderful music, and all fantastically put together by choreographer Mandy Moore, who is absolutely superb. At the end there’s a great big dance scene with everybody taking bows.”
Along with such classic styles as the Charleston, Tango, Cha Cha, Foxtrot and Quick Step, this year’s Atlantic City audience will see a salsa-dancing production by Argentina-born professionals Miriam Larici and Leonardo Barrionuevo. Windey will also be dancing an Argentine salsa number with Bersten.
“That’s something we haven’t done before, and just one of several new little elements that we try to add to each show to make them fresh and exciting,” Slater says. “I think people will really enjoy the variety that’s in there.”
Athletes dominate Mirror BallThe celebrity sorts who have competed in the TV version of “Dancing With The Stars” is all over the map since the show’s 2005 start. Among them are talk-show host Jerry Springer, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Bill Nye the Science Guy, rappers Lil’ Kim, Nelly and Vanilla Ice, Priscilla Presley, Mr. T and a couple of Kardashians.
Hall of Fame boxers Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather and Evander Holyfield all got KO’d before the quarterfinals, but athletes in general have dominated the Mirror Ball victories among amateur dancers.
In the show’s second season, NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice was runner-up with pro dancer Anna Trebunskaya, and the following year fellow NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith avenged Rice’s falling a yard short by capturing the coveted shining ball with dancer Cheryl Burke.
Prior to pro Emma Slater’s partner Rashad Jennings taking home the hardware in 2017, two other NFL players were part of the winning dance pair. They include Hines Ward (with pro Kym Johnson) in Season 12 and Donald Driver (Peta Murgatroyd) in Season 14.
Matching their talent at turning pigskin prowess into fleet-footed dance domination were figure skaters, who also were Mirror Ball winners four times in “Stars” history. Among them were Apolo Anton Ohno (with pro Julianne Hough) in Season 4, fellow Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi (Mark Ballas) in Season 6, Meryl Davis (Maksim Chmerkovskiy) in Season 18, and Adam Rippon (Jenna Johnson) in Season 26.
Other athletic sorts to two-step their way to the top include gymnasts Shawn Johnson (Mark Ballas) and Laurie Hernandez (Valentin Chmerkovskiy) in seasons 8 and 23, respectively, race-car driver Hélio Castroneves (Julianne Hough) in Season 5, and pro basketball player Iman Shumpert (Daniella Karagach) in Season 30.