‘Dance to the Music’ presents a nostalgic retrospective on one of the most musically enriching decades ever

￼hen once asked how long it takes to prepare a speech, President Woodrow Wilson famously stated: “It depends. If I’m asked to speak for 10 minutes, I’d need a week. If I’m asked to speak for an hour, I’m ready now.”
The quote outlines how tough it can be to summarize certain subjects with less time allotted. Allen Valentine somehow masterfully encapsules the gist of every subject he spotlights in his musical revue shows, despite paring down entire decades, genres or themes into hour-long productions.
His latest creation, “Dance to the Music: A ’60s Celebration,” has been a smash hit since it debuted at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves theater this fall, and is slated to continue to run 4 p.m. every Sunday through Jan. 29.
The show captures through a large cast of singers, dancers and a live band the sounds of such music icons as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Elvis Presley, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin and others whose heydays began in the 1960s, while also leaving the door open for reboots of new but similar subject matter somewhere down the line.
“I basically took an Apple iTunes playlist, and over the course of a few months, put my favorite ’60s songs together into a folder,” Valentine explains. “(A program) calculates the minutes and how much time everything takes, and it was seven hours of music. I realized it would be like a Springsteen concert, so we had to make some cuts, which is always difficult.
“We did best we could to hit on the classic songs that best epitomize the decade,” he says. “There were some we had to do, such as The Beatles, Elvis, and a few iconic one-hit wonders like ‘These Boots Were Made for Walking’ by Nancy Sinatra. ‘Age of Aquarius’ (by the 5th Dimension) is one of our finales, ‘Sweet Caroline’ (Neil Diamond) is a big sing-along song that we put in. But it was tough to choose. We could probably do five more ’60s shows.”
The dilemma has cropped up in other cases – Valentine is the catalyst behind such A.C. revue hits as “Motor City Live,” “The Rat Pack,” “Disco Live,” “The Burlesque Show” and many others over a lengthy career. In each case, he presents something new and original.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” he says. “My wife keeps count and this will be 48 original, custom-built shows in Atlantic City over 30 years.”
Valentine’s wife Kristine is also the production’s costume designer, and other major contributors include choreographer Jillian Reed, musical director Arland Gilliam, and creative manager Linda Voermans.
“I’m very lucky to have a great team,” Valentine says, “and we all love what we do. We walk into a theater that’s empty and, after two weeks of rehearsals, blood, sweat and tears, we get to present a show that so far, knock wood, the crowds have been going nuts for.
“Hard Rock has a great multi-media wall that’s huge, so we’re able to include a lot of imagery that really helps tell the story of what we’re doing. That wall is almost like another character in the show.
“It feels good,” he adds. “It feels like I’m doing something morally good with my life – making people happy.”
An effort to make him happy after a childhood ordeal with a dentist is what kicked off Valentine’s remarkable career in show business. Still smarting from the dentist’s chair, his mother took him to a toy store and bought him a magician’s kit to console him. That served as the kindling to Valentine’s becoming a professional magician, which in turn gave rise to his producing revue shows.
“My magic shows would run for six months at a time, and then I’d have six months off,” he says. “In the interim I’d put together a new magic show, then come back and present a brand-new version of the magic show.
“I did that for years (in several Atlantic City casinos, and in other markets entirely) but in between I had to do something else, so I started producing other shows. It really took off. I knew that some day I’d be retiring as a magician, so I thought this was the time to lay those tracks, and it worked out.”
In each new revue show, Valentine and his team hold rehearsals for singers and dancers. Some of them have crossed over from one show to another, but he estimates that about 50 percent are new to each production.
“We really try to give everybody a chance,” he says. “It’s exciting to see fresh faces and to give new people a chance to perform in Atlantic City, often for the first time.
“What has to be consistent is the band. I have this killer band (assembled by Gilliam) that is sensational, and when something is clicking the way that is clicking, you kind of want to keep it intact. Linda (Voermans) is the both the production and creative manager, so she does a lot in the sense of which songs go where in the running order. There’s a whole art to that, and she nails it every time.
“There’s a lot of moving parts as a whole but, as I mentioned, I’m lucky to have a lot of very talented people behind me.”