CSNY tribute Wooden Ships brings mixed-gender act to Lizzie Rose

Tribute bands aren’t exactly uncommon. From Billy Joel and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to The Carpenters and Eric Clapton, it seems like just about every major artist from the last century has a tribute band dedicated to his/her/its music. And while the best tribute bands emulate famous groups or individual performers, it’s especially exciting when they can do so while also doing something that makes them unique on their own.
Enter Wooden Ships — a Crosby Stills & Nash tribute band who will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton. While the band plays the music of Crosby Stills & Nash in their original keys, their three lead vocalists, taking the places of David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash, are all female.
“Crosby Stills & Nash harmonies are just incredible,” says June Thomas, who along with her husband Rob Fraser, started the band in 2017. “And I think we’ve gotten to a point where we’ve managed to kind of replicate that in our own way.”
While the parts aren’t necessarily exclusive, each of the female vocalists tends to stick to a specific vocal role. Thomas, a keyboardist and vocalist, performs David Crosby’s part; vocalist Johanna Miele mostly sings Stephen Stills vocals; and vocalist Donna DeLucia usually sticks to Graham Nash, though both Thomas and DeLucia perform Neil Young’s parts occasionally.
“Sometimes we flip harmonies around, but for the most part, people who know the music would recognize who sings what,” says Thomas.
While Wooden Ships is made up of professional musicians who each have their own areas of expertise — additional members include Gary Oleyar, John Ruffi and Dean Rickard — they also utilize the same guitar tunings that were used by the original artists.
“It sounds a lot different when you play with certain tunings than others, so we’ve acclimated ourselves, and our guitar players, to doing that,” Says Thomas. “In fact, our guitarist Gary Oleyar brings multiple guitars into the equation because they are tuned to different songs. It’s more authentic in that sense.”
Though fans of Crosby, Stills & Nash usually seem to be really familiar with music from their early years like “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” or with later songs like “Southern Cross,” they are often unfamiliar with the full span of the band’s work. In many ways, Wooden Ships bridges that gap.
“We put it all together and everybody has a great time with it. And to look out there at the faces of the people and see that these songs are taking them back? That is the biggest payoff for all of us,” says Thomas. “We’re helping them connect with what some might consider a better time, a more innocent time.”
As a tribute band that performs the works of icons from the 1970s, Wooden Ships often finds themselves performing for a slightly older crowd, and they don’t mind a bit.
“It’s a nostalgic presentation. We get an older audience for the most part, which we don’t mind, because they get it. We are now considered an oldies act,” says Thomas. “There’s still an audience out there, they just want to get to bed earlier.”
The band members are all over 50 themselves, and with that, have a new-found freedom, in addition to multiple individual projects.
“We’re all pretty much settled as being older, without the pressures of when you’re a kid and you want to make it, you want success” says Thomas. “But as you get older, you’re like, let’s just make music. Let’s just have fun and make people happy and hopefully make a good living at it.”