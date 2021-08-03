Counting Crows frontman talks about ‘Suite’ new EP and more as tour lands at Hard Rock

It’s hard to believe, but the Counting Crows are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year.
For three decades, the Grammy — and Academy Award-nominated rockers have pretty much shattered all preconceptions of what a rock band should do.
With more than 20 million records sold worldwide, their sometimes moody explorations of the soul led by frontman and poet Adam Duritz have scored hit after hit, from their anthem “Mr. Jones” to ballads like “A Long December” to “Accidentally in Love,” a soundtrack hit for the animated smash “Shrek 2,” the Counting Crows don’t play by the rules.
So when the band comes to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, they will do something else for the first time: Play their new four-song EP. “Butter Miracle: Suite 1,” live for the first time since its release in May.
Duritz took the time to talk about his new EP, life during the pandemic, how Counting Crows songs come to life and what to expect at the Hard Rock:
Scott Cronick: So how are things as we come out of this pandemic and you get ready to tour again?
Adam Duritz: Things are pretty good. I am concerned about other people, really. I am doing all right myself. I am vaccinated, living in New York. Everyone seems to be really careful around here … has been for whole pandemic. It’s everybody’s choice, but for me, for my job, I’d like to get back to playing shows. I’d like people to come out. The only thing I do worry about is unvaccinated people at shows. I want them to be safe, and I want them to come out to shows. Look, it’s pretty harmless. Better to be safe than sorry. Go get vaccinated and come out and see some rock ’n’ roll.
SC: You are surrounded by art where you are. Is that yours?
AD: Oh, hell no. Felipe Molina, who painted the cover of (our) “Somewhere Under Wonderland” (album) and our live album (“New Amsterdam: Live at Heineken Music Hall”) did a painting for every song on that record (“Somewhere”). So (pointing at a painting), that’s “Palisades Park” there and “Scarecrow” is back there. Dave McKean, who does covers for the “Sandman” comics did it for “This Desert Life.” He did a different work of art for every song on that record, so that was pretty cool. I’m thrilled with those.
SC: The new album is fantastic. “Butter Miracle: Suite One” is aa beautiful, four-song EP. And I think a sign of greatness is when you you hear someone’s music, and you immediately identify the artist with it. And as soon as you hear the first track, you know it’s Adam and the Counting Crows. So where did this come from?
AD: We finished touring the end of summer 2019, and I went to England after that and spent a lot of time at my friend’s farm in the west, and I was out there sometimes with my girlfriend and sometimes with my friend and his family, but a lot of time just by myself and two dogs out there. I spent a lot of time wandering in the woods, and I kind of wanted to play piano and rented a keyboard. And about two days after I started playing, I wrote “The Tall Grass,” the first song on the EP.
The next day I was playing it and trying to figure out if it was really done, and I was working mostly on the ending and playing the ending. I was playing the end — I don’t know why — over some different chords and trying that out, and I really liked it, and I found myself singing this line just off the top of my head: (singing) “Bobby was a kid from ’round the town,” and I thought, “Wow, that is really cool! Maybe this song is longer than I thought, like “Palisades Park,” where it had different movements. And then I started working on it some more, and I thought, “You know what? This isn’t an extension, this is a whole different song, which it turned out was (the first single) “Elevator Boots.”
But I couldn’t help noticing how cool it was that it just flowed directly out of “Tall Grass,” It never stopped, like one long song. I thought, “What if I write a series of songs where the end of one is a beginning of the next, and it flows like a suite of music. And I got really excited about that idea, and that made me want to do this. And so everything after that was kind of written with that in mind.
SC: The only thing I didn’t like about the new EP is that there isn’t enough. But it is titled Part 1, which makes it seem like there will be a Part 2. Will there?
AD: Well, when I did it there wasn’t any plans for it to be anything but what it was. I didn’t really know if it worked. Other than my imagination, it was composed to work and we recorded it to work, but you don’t really know when you do something like this. It’s so different from everything else you have ever done. But when we finished it and listened to it and finally mixed it and set it all together and heard it, it was so cool I thought I would like to do this more
SC: So the way the songs flow into each other like one masterwork – was that something you envisioned or a producer led to that?
AD: As soon as I realized “Elevator Boots” was not just the end of “Tall Grass,” and it was a different song, I wanted to do a series of songs that were connected like that, so when I finished “Elevator Boots” and how it ended sort of determined where I started on the next one, and that was “Angel of 14th Street,” and I knew that was going to have a big powerful ending, and in my head I wanted to crash down on these big power chords, and that determined how I wrote “Bobby and the Rat Kings,” which was the last thing.
SC: So the Hard Rock is the first place you will play these four songs live, right?
AD: We still never actually played it. When we recorded it, we didn’t play them as separate songs, we would play and go into the first verse of the next song, and then we would stop, so we made sure all the transitions were there, but no we never played it as one whole. That’s an experience still waiting out for me there to have
SC: So the Hard Rock is the first night of the tour so we are either going to have an amazing experience of seeing four songs never played before or witness something truly terrible and see the progression as the tour evolves (laughing).
AD: (also laughing) Who doesn’t want to watch trains collide — everyone does! We want to watch buidings get blown up and fall down. It’s that kind of thing
SC: One of my favorite Hemingway quotes is, “There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.” Is that your approach to writing or do you enjoy the process?
AD: It’s a little bit of both. What he meant was you’re sort of cutting yourself open to see what’s inside. It’s a bit of that. It’s supposed to be: You are talking about how you feel.
SC: When you write and send to bandmates, do you hand it off and it becomes something different?
AD: I think there are a lot of different parts to being in a band. There is songwriting, and people get really excited about how much that means when you have a songwriter playing stuff on tour, and I think people get really into it. But I think the part that people don’t’ realize is actually the most important part: When you write songs, all you are really bringing the band is a skeleton, some chords and some words. The thing that takes place when you start collaborating that turns that little skeleton into a song … when you love a band whether you know it or not, that’s what you love — that transition from a very bare-boned thing to rock ’n’ roll to a real song. That’s the collaborative moment. That’s the most important moment to me about being in a band: That if you love a band, that’s what you really love. That’s where the thing you love gets actually made. I find that to be fascinating.
That part is the coolest part where we are in the studio — and “Tall Grass” is a perfect example — it’s really a song that has a first part and second part, and the second half is a different part, and it really is a two-part song. But when we went to make it, it has all of these different dynamics. It builds and builds and builds into all these different sections, and that is something we came up with as a band. I had ideas for that when I wrote it, but I wouldn’t say I really wrote that. We did all of that together, and I think that’s really cool.
SC: You’re a poet, a lyricist and an amazing characters, and all of your songs have these characters, like you created your own Counting Crows universe with the Rain King and Anna and a whole cast of imaginary people. Did you ever think about writing something outside of music?
AD: Not with these songs. I was working on a play for a while with a friend of mine, but those were songs for the play. Not the records. They aren’t made for that. Those jukebox musicals … I don’t think they are ever really good.
SC: So when do we hear Suite 2?
AD: I just got back from England about a week ago. I have another suite. I am still working on it, but it’s pretty much written
SC: I read you are in a great relationship. Has that been positive for your music?
AD: It made it OK for me to take time off and not make a record — I mean not take time off, we were touring. But (the relationship) is also a big part of what these (new) songs are about. So yeah, very much. I especially wouldn’t have wanted to do this pandemic on my own. That would have been terrible. I am happy and satisfied and making music because I feel like it now, and that’s great.
SC: So what should we expect at Hard Rock?
AD: I’m little agoraphobic not leaving the house in a few years, but I am looking forward to it. I know it’s a personal choice, but I hope people get vaccinated so they can come and be at the concert safely. As far as the show, we change it up every night, so I don’t know what’s coming that evening, never mind two or three weeks from now. I am looking forward to rehearsals and working on the suite. One thing I can tell you is there will be a suite smack dab in the middle of (the set), and that will be cool!