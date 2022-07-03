CONCERT REVIEW: The Black Crowes’ tear it up at their ‘Saturday night rock ’n’ roll show’ at Borgata

If you attended The Black Crowes show at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Saturday night, you might never guess there had ever been any bad blood between brothers Chris and Rich Robinson in the past. The two shared mics, joked around and introduced one another to the crowd at various points throughout the night, all while rocking their way through a powerhouse set of Crowes classics.
The show was part of their reunion tour, which began in support of the 30th anniversary of their debut album, 1990’s “Shake Your Money Maker.” At this point, that record is actually 32 years old, but nobody onstage or in the crowd seemed to care, as they blasted through the entire album from front to back as the main chunk of their set, with the roaring guitar into to “Twice as Hard” blasting off a show that barely came up for air throughout its nearly two-hour running time.
For a band that formed 37 years ago, The Black Crowes still manage to keep their show as interesting and energetic as ever, with Chris Robinson strutting around the stage in his funkiest of feathered hats while an elaborate backdrop featuring a bar with a real life bartender and juke box added to the visuals.
Chris’ vocals were as sharp as ever, soulful and gospel-like and full of fiery passion. Rich’s guitar work roared with confident swagger through his lineup of Marshall and Vox combo amps, once again re-enforcing why he is one of the top rhythm guitarists ever to play the instrument. Speaking of instruments, Rich literally played a different guitar on every single song, giving the crowd a glimpse at his impressive collection of instruments, including vintage Fender Telecasters, Gibson Firebirds, Les Pauls and more.
The only thing noticeably absent from the show was the blistering guitar solos of their former lead guitarist Marc Ford, who - along with former drummer Steve Gorman - was unfortunately not asked to return to the band after reforming. In Ford’s place was Isaiah Mitchell, who did a fine job, but certainly didn’t leave anybody saying “Marc who?”
After wrapping the “Shake your Money Maker” portion of the show, the Crowes dug into their catalog a bit, pulling out songs like “Sting Me,” “Remedy” and “Thorn in My Pride” from 1992’s “The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion,” “Wiser Time,” from 1994’s “Amorica” and both “Goodbye Daughters of the Revolution” and “God’s Got It” from 2008’s “Warpaint,” the latter of which closed out the show.
The crowd ate up every minute of what Chris kept referring to as “the Saturday night rock ’n’ roll show,” and it wasn’t hard to see why. Watching live rock music done right makes for a damn good time, and few bands (if any) do it with the straightforward, ass-kicking swagger of The Black Crowes.