Comic Eric Neumann channels life’s pitfalls with hilarious results

The Atlantic City Comedy Club continues to bring some of the hottest comics to America’s Playground each week, and this week is no exception. New York-based comedian Eric Neumann heads our way for two shows 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15. Neumann has made a name for himself in recent years, landing as a semi-finalist at the New York Comedy Festival in both 2016 and 2017. We had a chance to speak with him in advance of his shows this weekend. Here is what he had to say.
Atlantic City Weekly: How did you know you were funny? Did you have the traditional class clown background when you were growing up?
Eric Neumann: I hate to sound cliché, but yeah. I think stand-up comics thrive off of getting attention, and we just weren’t smart enough to be the teacher’s pet, so we had to come up with something else. Because those are the only ways you get attention in school – either you are the kid who knows all the answers or you are the one making fun of that kid. But once I got to college, I realized I couldn’t be the class clown anymore because people were actually there for serious education. So when I saw that my jokes were bombing from the back of the room I knew I had to take my act somewhere else. So I got on stage.
ACW: Do you think stand-up comedy evolves in the same way music does? Do styles of jokes go in and out of fashion?
EN: Yeah, definitely. Rodney Dangerfield was the best at what he did, but seeing someone do even a good version of what Rodney Dangerfield did – it just doesn’t work anymore. Comedy has evolved to a place where it’s just more real and honest and a little less jokey. People don’t buy it if it’s a fake premise because we have comics that are at the top of their game who are just hilarious while being super authentic and genuine and because we have that I think it makes it hard to walk out there and go back to the old formula of “Here’s a jokey joke for ya!”
ACW: Where does your material come from?
EN: My material all comes from my life. Anything terrible that happens to me is usually the next thing I try to explore in my act. I think bad days are really helpful in creating material. Every low moment I have, I find a way to turn it into a bit. People are right when they say that comedy comes from pain. Most of the best jokes I have written have come from some kind of pain I have dealt with in the past.
ACW: Do you find that to be therapeutic in a sort of roundabout way?
EN: I do. But I also go to therapy, so I don’t think it’s fully therapeutic, but I do think it’s sort of become the only way to survive. For a comedian, it’s like eating and drinking and brushing your teeth. It’s just become routine in my life.
ACW: Was it fun taking on the challenges of performing during the pandemic?
EN: I have been doing stand-up for 12 years and thought I had come across every challenge imaginable as a comedian, but this pandemic taught me that I hadn’t. I’ve now performed behind glass in a dunk booth where all you see is your own reflection. So now I know what I look like when my jokes bomb, which is a very unsettling thing. And I have been in parks with acrobats behind me and on Zoom chats with babies crying. I was one of the guys that really stuck it out so I dove right in, but it was like diving into a pool without any water in it. But I don’t regret that I did it. I think in a few years I am going to look back and be like, “Wow! I did that. I was there for that whole thing.”
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com