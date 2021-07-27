Comedian Eddie Griffin speaks his mind — without fear of repercussions

When you think of Eddie Griffin, your mind may immediately go to images of him as the always energetic Eddie Sherman, the character he played for four seasons on the ’90s sitcom “Malcom & Eddie.” But although it may seem like yesterday, that show went off the air more than 20 years ago, and Griffin has kept himself quite busy since, grabbing up memorable TV roles on “Chappelle’s Show” and “Woke” and appearing in films such as “Scary Movie 3” and “A Star is Born.”
Of course, his main gig is on stage doing stand-up, something he has built a career out of, pushed forth by his unfiltered style and willingness to speak his mind at all costs. This week at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, he comes to the Atlantic City Comedy Club at the Claridge Hotel for four shows over two days. We had a chance to speak to him about cancel culture, the state of comedy and how he survived the pandemic (which he seems to think was planned).
Ryan Loughlin: What made you want to be a comedian?
Eddie Griffin: Listening to Bill Cosby and Richard Pryor’s comedy albums in my mother’s basement.
RL: With less and less comedy films coming out of Hollywood, do you think there is more of a focus on stand-up comedy than there was maybe 20 years ago?
EG: There’s a bunch of outlets for laughter – there is the internet … podcasts … I think there’s many outlets. It’s oversaturated.
RL: Yes, but there has been a noticeable decline in great comedy movies specifically over the last 10 years. Do you think that has put stand-up comedy under the magnifying glass more?
EG: I don’t know honestly, I’d have to look at the statistics on that.
RL: What are your thoughts on cancel culture and does it have any effect on the type of jokes you might tell onstage?
EG: I canceled the cancel culture. F- — them. It has zero effect on me whatsoever. I am above and beyond cancel culture because I was one of the first mother—-ers that got canceled. And then I canceled the cancel culture back. They’ve been canceled by me! That’s all you gotta do – they try and cancel you, you cancel them right back.
RL: You grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness. Was that a tough place for a budding comedian to try out material?
EG: It was a great place to find a plethora of material, because them Jehovah’s Witnesses is crazy. I grew up a Jehovah’s Witness by proxy. My mother was in that cult.
RL: Did you have to go around town knocking on doors?
EG: Yeah. They slammed the doors in my face every Saturday. I kept telling my mother, “Don’t nobody wanna hear this s—-!”
RL: How did you handle the pandemic?
EG: I was on tour during the whole plandemic. Ain’t no pandemic, it’s a plandemic. Somebody planned this demic.
RL: How did you manage to tour with everything being closed?
EG: There was some little clubs open. They were at 50 percent capacity. You could hear the laughter, but you couldn’t see it because they were all wearing masks in the audience. But we did it anyway.