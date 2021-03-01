College hoops come to Boardwalk Hall for a scaled-back championship

Last year, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall was all geared up to host the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. It was set to be an exciting competition, with fans packed in eager to watch college basketball and take in a variety of fun side events throughout the weekend, such as an Esports competition, a fan fest and even a mac and cheese competition. Raising the stakes even more was the fact that the winners of the MAAC Championship earned themselves an automatic bid to the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
But they only made it to the quarterfinals before COVID came and shut everything down.
This year, the MAAC is back for Year No. 2 of a three-year contract, with both Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships preparing to compete from Monday to Saturday, March 8 to 13, at Boardwalk Hall. And stakes are high as winners will once again receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament. But, as you might expect, much of the fan experience will be scaled back due to COVID-related safety concerns as well as restrictions put in place by the state regarding capacity at large sporting events.
As a result, there will be no tickets available for fans to watch the games at Boardwalk Hall. A limited number of seats have been made available to families and friends of the players, but everyone else will just have to watch the excitement from home this year.
As much of a disappointment as that may be, the folks presenting the tournament remain positive about both this year and the future.
“Our teams are really excited about this relationship we have with Atlantic City and were extremely disappointed last year when it got interrupted,” says MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor.
“And certainly this year isn’t going to be what we would normally expect when we host a championship in a major site like Atlantic City, but we will keep pushing on for 2022 so we can bring the full treatment next year. We’ve just had some bad luck over the first couple of years.”
In a normal year, players would have the opportunity to enjoy some of the exciting amenities that Atlantic City has to offer, but Ensor says we aren’t likely to catch them out on the town in 2021.
“Everyone is trying to keep their team healthy. We didn’t create a bubble, because we don’t have the resources of the NBA, but it’s a bubble-like environment. The teams and coaches are all on their own floors, they will have suites up there where they do most of their eating, the meals will be brought in, so there won’t be much as far the players being out and about,” he says.
Although the restrictions are in place, fans can still catch all the action on TV. The full schedule of when and where to watch is below:
