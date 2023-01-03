Cobra Kai villain Sean Kanan brings mercy-free standup show to Atlantic City

Comedy shows in Atlantic City are nothing out of the ordinary, but a comedy show from a Karate Kid villain? Well, that’s something this town doesn’t see every day.
And if you’re looking to be a bad boy in A.C., Sean Kanan’s the boy to be bad with, as he brings his Comedy Dojo to Atlantic City Comedy Club at Claridge Hotel 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
A bit of backgroundIn 1989, Kanan played the role of “Karate’s Bad Boy” Mike Barnes, one of several onscreen nemeses plotting to destroy and dismantle the life of endlessly bullied teenage karate champ Daniel Larusso in “The Karate Kid Part III.”
The film, while somewhat unappreciated at the time of its release, has gone on to become a cult classic, remembered as much for its incredible (and unintentional) comedic value, bizarre dialogue and cartoonishly unforgettable characters, many of which have recently been resurrected in Netflix’s uber-popular Karate Kid spinoff series, “Cobra Kai.”
Barnes is one of those characters, making his appearance in the most recent season of “Cobra Kai” much to the delight of diehard fans of the franchise. Naturally, his return has meant a boost in profile for Kanan as well, who outside of Karate Kid universe is best known for playing roles on various soap operas, including “The Bold and the Beautiful.” His show at Claridge will be a rare chance for South Jersey fans to experience Karate’s Bad Boy live and onstage.
We had a chance to chat with him in advance of the show about “Cobra Kai,” “The Karate Kid Part III” and his unlikely reprisal of his role. Here’s what he had to say:
Ryan Loughlin: You are known more as an actor than as a comedian. When did you begin doing standup?
Sean Kanan: I have been doing standup off and on for years. This will be the second time I have come to Atlantic City Comedy Club and I have done all the major clubs out in L.A. Being on The Bold and the Beautiful, my ability to kind of get out and do road stuff is limited, so when I do get the opportunity, I jump at it. And actually when I was about 16 my buddies and I took a roadtrip to Atlantic City and there was some type of talent show happening on the boardwalk and that was the first time I ever performed. So it’s funny that 40 years ago I started on the Boardwalk and now I’ve finally made it into one of the actual hotels! (Laughs)
RL: Tell us about Comedy Dojo – what can we expect?
SK: There are so many fans of The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, so I think it’s going to be a really fun chance for people to see those things in a very different light. I’ve got some really fun stories from what it’s like being Mike Barnes and a lot more. I really love doing standup, because it’s in front of a live audience and I really love that reciprocity that you get in that situation.
RL: Were you trained in martial arts prior to getting cast? The title of ‘Karate’s Bad Boy’ is a lot to live up to.
SK: It’s kind of funny, I’m 56 years old and they still called me ‘Karate’s Bad Boy.’ I’m going to be 87 years old with a walker with tennis balls on it and people are going to be yelling ‘Hey look — there goes Karate’s Bad Boy!’
But to answer your question, yes, I trained (in martial arts) for about 3 years prior to getting the role in ‘Karate Kid III’
RL: After the somewhat underwhelming critical response to ‘The Karate Kid Part III,’ did you ever imagine that you would be given the opportunity to revive the role of Mike Barnes so many years later?
SK: Well, once I found out they were doing ‘Cobra Kai’ I thought it would be great if I could get another bite at the apple. And I was excited to be able to go back and play Mike Barnes as a much more layered and multidimensional character than he was in Karate Kid III.
RL: Has there been any talk of bringing the characters of Snake or Dennis (who serve as sidekicks in KK III) back for Cobra Kai? As goons go, they were pretty fabulous, particularly Snake, who damn near steals a few scenes. Meanwhile we know almost nothing about them other than the fact that according to Terry Silver “If you are looking to be a bad boy in L.A., Snake’s the boy to be bad with.” Have you heard any rumblings about revisiting these guys next season?
SK: I know the fans would love it, and I would think it would be pretty cool to find out what happened to those two guys.
RL: In ‘The Karate Kid Part III,’ why did you guys keep shutting the lights off in the bonsai shop? What was that about?
SK: That’s a really good question. I have no idea. For that matter why does Mike Barnes hate macaroni and cheese so much? And why did he kick poor Jessica in the stomach? (Laughs)
RL: As a martial artist yourself, can you confirm that Daniel’s karate is in fact ‘a joke’ as you emphatically state in the film?
SK: No! It’s not anymore. Ralph has worked really diligently over the years and he has put in the work and improved greatly.
RL: Who is the greatest villain in the Karate Kid universe and why?
SK: I think Terry Silver is a fantastic villain. I think Mike Barnes is a really fun villain as well, but I think the best is yet to come as far as the possibilities for him. Does Mike remain a semi-good guy, or does he take a dark turn? We’ll have to see who ultimately proves to be the best villain!