Catch rising star Megan Knight while you can

We all know the scene … we’re sitting somewhere, talking about a famous musician, and someone busts out their bragging rights to share that they saw “this person” way before they were famous. Whether it’s seeing Bruce Springsteen back in Asbury Park before he became “The Boss” or catching Shawn Mendes open for Taylor Swift and wondering who the hell that guy was well before he was a chart-topper, it’s always interesting to hear from the people who got to see a star on his/her/their way up. Don’t have a story of your own? Easy fix: Head to Jester’s Dive Bar Saturday, March 11, to catch Megan Knight.
Megan Knight has the kind of career most aspiring singer-songwriters only dream about — starting at the age of 13 at the urging of her mommom and almost immediately landing gigs that led to still bigger and better things. Much of it just kind of fell into her lap — though she’s certainly deserving of it.
“It’s been a Domino effect my whole life,” says Knight, who at 25, has already released three albums — “Megan Knight,” her self-titled debut album, “State of Mind,” and “My Drama” — performed as a contestant on American Idol, and is releasing a new single, “Dancing in the Mirror,” on Friday, March 31.
The Jersey native splits her time and location depending on what she’s focusing on. When she’s in Nashville, Tennessee or Muscle Shoals, Alabama, she’s writing, recording, and being interviewed, all while pursuing her original music career. When she’s back home in New Jersey, she plays the bar scene as a soloist, duo, trio or as part of a full band, covering a broad range of music and funding her recording work.
“Playing locally funds my life,” says Knight. “It’s nice because I get to individually talk to people and meet people, then it all kind of slowly unfolds and then you build a relationship with a fan.”
And though it’s taken Knight a while to nail down her own sound — with a love for multiple genres, determining a path for her original career in pop country took some time — as a performer in local venues, her set list is pretty extensive.
“They can totally expect to hear a little bit of everything. I’m not going to shove a genre down anyone’s throat,” says Knight. “We’re going to mix in country, rock, alternative, singer-songwriter, folk … it’s always been my mission to include songs that are very diverse and have a little something for everybody.”
All of which means guests are sometimes surprised when Knight transitions from The Lumineers to The Cranberries to Alice in Chains and back to Fleetwood Mac and Miranda Lambert, but that’s part of the allure for Knight.
“I don’t want to be that band where you can predict every part of the set list. We play some obscure songs too,” says Knight.
Though Knight performs plenty of covers at her local gigs, don’t expect things to sound exactly like the original. While plenty of tribute and cover bands pride themselves as sounding just like the artist they’re covering, as a singer-songwriter, Knight’s goal is to imbue each song with a bit of herself.
“My standpoint is when we do a cover song, it’s still going to be my version and my interpretation (of that song),” says Knight. “A lot of people tell me at the end that it took them forever to figure out what a song was but that I had such an original take on it. Sometimes they say, ‘Oh my God, I like your version better.”
“When they say that, I could almost cry.”