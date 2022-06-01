 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casinos, DGE join forces for June 2 job fair
Casinos, DGE join forces for June 2 job fair

 Have you been struggling to find employment? Well, look no further as the Casino Association of New Jersey and the New Jersey Division of Gaming will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Thursday, June 2, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The job fair will feature human resources representatives from every Atlantic City casino. This is event is free and open to the public. Positions available include table games dealers, food and beverage servers, security officers, hotel housekeeping, culinary positions and more.

This is a great opportunity for attendees because they can apply, interview and be hired on the spot. For more information go to CasinosNJ.org

Atlantic City Job Fair

WHERE: Atlantic City Convention Center, Main Hall A, 1 Convention Boulevard Atlantic City

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 2

HOW MUCH: Free, bring a resume if you have one

MORE INFO: CasinosNj.org

