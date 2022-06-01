Casinos, DGE join forces for June 2 job fair

Have you been struggling to find employment? Well, look no further as the Casino Association of New Jersey and the New Jersey Division of Gaming will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
The job fair will feature human resources representatives from every Atlantic City casino. This is event is free and open to the public. Positions available include table games dealers, food and beverage servers, security officers, hotel housekeeping, culinary positions and more.
This is a great opportunity for attendees because they can apply, interview and be hired on the spot. For more information go to CasinosNJ.org
Atlantic City Job Fair
WHERE: Atlantic City Convention Center, Main Hall A, 1 Convention Boulevard Atlantic City
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 2
HOW MUCH: Free, bring a resume if you have one
MORE INFO: CasinosNj.org