Carlos Morales, soloist with style

Over at AC Weekly, we talk to a lot of musicians. We speak to big bands and small, local and traveling. Many of them are cover artists; others write and perform originals. Some were taught by parents or friends; a surprising number learned their craft on YouTube. But very few are classically trained guitar players who are just as comfortable listening to Bach as they are to anything on the radio — that distinction goes to Carlos Morales, who’s playing 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Gregory’s in Somers Point and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Ludlam Bar & Grille in Sea Isle.
“I studied classical guitar at Monmouth College,” says Morales. “I’m a classically trained guitarist and vocalist.”
With gigs throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties, however, it’s not something a lot of people know. Though Morales is comfortable with multiple genres, including classical, he sticks to cover songs when he’s playing gigs.
“I’m a pretty straightforward kind of guy,” says Morales. “My music is also straightforward. I just try to do the music justice.”
Cycling through a repertoire of 150 to 200 songs, Morales performs at everything from wedding ceremonies to backyard BBQs, intimate dinner parties and happy hours. And while he understands that as a cover artist, there are certain songs that are almost required of him, he tries to keep things varied.
“I’m not like a steal-the-show kind of guy. I’m not a big talker,” says Morales. “I like to get a vibe, read the room, pick some people out and play tunes I think they would connect with.”
That includes tunes from artists like Jack Johnson, Sublime, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Johnny Cash.
“I love playing Dave Matthews tunes because the guitar is really rich, it’s fun and a challenge,” says Morales. “I love playing Tom Petty. I’ve gotten into some Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers. I like listening to Bach and ’90s music. It’s a pretty big spectrum of taste. I’m happy to play a Backstreet Boys song if they want. It’s an eclectic mix and depends on who I see in the audience. I play music that appeals to a multi-generational audience.”
Though Morales was later classically trained, his very first foray into the music world — after getting into listening to Green Day and Blink 182 — was in a high school punk rock band. And though his experience in the band gave him the passion to continue learning, it’s not the only school experience that informs Morales’ playing.
“I’m the band director in the Lower Township School District,” says Morales. “I teach all the wind and string instruments for grades 4 through 6. It’s nice with my students because I practice what I preach. It helps to legitimize you to the students.”
Even more motivating to his students (some of whom have been surprised to see him playing out) might be the fact that Morales only started booking gigs about 6 years ago, when he was in his late twenties.
“It took a couple years,” says Morales, who married his high school sweetheart and had a family right after graduating college. “Adult life came all at once. I think artists need to make art. There’s a calling to do it. It just fills you up, and hopefully that rubs off on the people around you. Emotionally, spiritually, it just makes you feel good. And we, as people, like to do things that make us feel good. I was never trying to make money at it. But the opportunity to play for an audience is a unique experience.”