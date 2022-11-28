Cape May duo The Honeyhawks fuse musical and marital harmony

Like other local bands, The Honeyhawks are part of the fabric of their community, and it’s not unusual to see them on the lineup of more than one venue in Cape May in any given week. This week is no different, as The Honeyhawks will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Mad Batter and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Nauti Spirits. And while they’re a talented duo, their story is as compelling as their performances.
After all, it isn’t every day that the origin story of a band begins after 12 years of marriage.
“We’ve been married for 22 years,” says Lelah Eppenbach, one half of The Honeyhawks duo. “We always played in our living room and for family events and sometimes we were asked by friends to do a wedding or a small event here and there.”
Both Lelah and her husband Jay Eppenbach, the other half of the Honeyhawks, may have been content to continue that way, playing at home and for friends and family and leaving it at that.
“If someone asked us 10 years ago if we would ever be doing this I would say absolutely not. There’s no way,” says Jay.
Their first public performance wasn’t even something they were looking for. In fact, if it weren’t for Cape May musician Debra Donahue of The Squares, the Eppenbachs may never have become one of the most well-known duos in the Cape May music scene.
“Debra Donohue is our musical godmother,” says Lelah. “The Squares were hosting an open mic night many years ago and Debra said, ‘I know you do this and you’re going to come to the open mic night and play three songs.’ I said, ‘We’re not going to do that,’ and she said, ‘I have a spot for you at 7 o’clock.’ She would not take no for an answer.”
Lelah and Jay showed up with two prepared songs that night. The next night, they played the 15-minute break session for The Squares at one of their shows. The third night, they played another open mic night, this time at The Mad Batter, which is famous for its Sunday Night Open Mic shows. It was the start of a decade of publicly performing as The Honeyhawks, a name they crowd-sourced on Facebook.
These days, The Honeyhawks are a Cape May staple, with thousands of songs in their repertoire. Specializing in alternative folk music, The Honeyhawks play covers from The Avett Brothers, Lumineers, Brandi Carlisle, Langhorne Slim, and Gregory Isakov, with some Fiona Apple and Sheryl Crow thrown in, “going back to our roots in the ’90s.”
“My favorite song to play changes every week but my favorite song to play right now is ‘Dear Prudence’,” Jay says. “Songs cycle in and out for sure.”
While the Eppenbachs continue to have fun as both bandmates and spouses, there are some notable differences since their early days.
“At the very beginning, people used to say, ‘I love the way you look at each other,” says Lelah. “And I would say, ‘Yes, absolutely’ but also 60 percent of that was pure terror.”
“Our first year, we would look at each other because we were both so terrified of what we were doing,” adds Jay.
“There are pros and cons to being a married duo, “says Lelah, of managing careers, children and their music. “But it really is a lot of fun.”