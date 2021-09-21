 Skip to main content
Caesars to open Nobu Hotel, restaurant for summer 2022
Caesars to open Nobu Hotel, restaurant for summer 2022

The Boardwalk in Atlantic City is about to shine a little brighter. It was just announced that Caesars Atlantic City will expand its partnership with Nobu Hospitality to include both a new hotel and restaurant in Atlantic City in the next year. Nobu Hotel Atlantic City is projected to open in the summer of 2022 within Caesars Atlantic City and will further position the city as a leading travel destination on the East Coast. Nobu Hotel Atlantic City, including a Nobu restaurant, is part of Caesars’ $400 million investment into the destination by 2023. This investment includes high-end remodeled room towers and suites; freshly appointed interior design elements; enhancements to the casinos’ gaming floors and more additions within the next three years.

