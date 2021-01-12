Caesars properties to offer discount on hotel stays

In celebration of all the excitement and promise that is 2021, Caesars properties are offering up to 25 percent off hotel room stays that are booked from now through Monday, Feb. 22, as part of their “New Year, New Empire” sale. All travel must be completed by December 2021. The offer applies to stays at Harrah’s Resort, Caesars Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City as well as stays at Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Reno and select regional destinations. All resorts offer exciting dining, gambling, nightlife and entertainment options.
In order to receive the discount, folks must use the offer code NYNE21. For more details and to book, go to Caesars.com.