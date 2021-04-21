Caesars Entertainment reveals plan to invest $400 million into its Atlantic City resorts by 2023

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has announced a $400 million master plan investment in Atlantic City where it owns and operates three of the region’s preeminent casino destinations – Caesars, Harrah’s Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City. The plans include remodeled room towers; freshly appointed interior design elements; enhancements to the casinos’ gaming floors; new dining concepts with acclaimed restaurant partners and other additions within the next three years.
This summer, Caesars Entertainment will unveil $170 million in room enhancements designed by Interior Image Group at Caesars and Harrah’s Resort, beginning with approximately 600 guest rooms and suites in Caesars’ Centurion and Ocean Towers, as well as Harrah's Atrium Tower. The towers will offer accommodations with spectacular views and fresh design elements in rooms ranging from 450 to 700 square feet per room.
At Caesars, the designs will feature a modern Roman aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the local Atlantic City scenery, including the beach, ocean and Boardwalk. The guest rooms and suites will feature rich hues of blue and cream accent colors, contrasting white and gray tones and contemporary furniture, including modern bathrooms with oversized showers, mirrors, and signature amenities.
At Harrah’s Resort, design inspiration was drawn from the casino’s upscale, yet accessible brand of hospitality with various elements playing off the resort’s Marina District locale.
Additional details on new hospitality, entertainment, and culinary offerings will be shared in the coming months, subject to New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement approval. For more information, go to Caesars.com.