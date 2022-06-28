Boy band What a rush reunites in A.C.

The four singers in Big Time Rush have been spending the weeks leading up to the first date of their Forever tour rehearsing and making sure they’re ready for their first full tour in eight years. Fortunately, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega had the opportunity to knock off whatever rust existed at the end of last year.
“We threw a tour together for December, and we played a few shows,” Maslow says. “That was pretty stressful, I’m not going to lie. But because we did that, (preparing for) this one has been a lot less stressful. It wasn’t like we’re starting over for the first time in many years.”
In fact, Henderson says being on stage felt as natural as ever.
“The first show we played together in many years was Jingle Ball in Philly,” he says. “We walk on stage and have 10,000, 15,000 people chanting Big Time Rush, singing along with the songs, and I’m watching these guys and like nobody missed a step. I know we all walked off stage going ‘Yeah, we’re definitely where we should be.’”
The group went on hiatus in 2014 at a time when they were still riding a wave of popularity. Much of the success came after Schmidt, Maslow, Henderson and PenaVega were cast in the Nickelodeon TV series “Big Time Rush” in 2009. The four portrayed hockey players from Duluth, Minn., who are selected to form a boy band, and the show chronicled the events and misadventures that followed in their new lives as a music group.
The show’s concept clicked, and the series ran for four seasons, becoming one of Nickelodeon’s longest running live-action shows. The exposure in the show paved the way for Big Time Rush to become a boy band in real life, giving the group a built-in audience ready to buy their albums and see them in concert.
In October 2010, the group released their debut album “BTR” and saw it debut at No. 3 on “Billboard” magazine’s all-genre Billboard 200 album chart.
Because of their busy schedules and the short amount of time they had worked together, the “BTR” CD was largely the work of the various producers that were hired to write the songs and produce the tracks for that first CD.
With the second Big Time Rush album, “Elevate,” however, Henderson, Maslow, PenaVega and Schmidt became much more involved in the songwriting with one or more of the group members getting a co-writing credit on eight of the 12 songs.
“Elevate” actually sold slightly more copies in its first week of release than the first album, even though it debuted lower, at No. 12 on the Billboard 200. Still, coupled with the success of the television show, Big Time Rush was able to do their first headlining tour.
The group’s third album, 2013’s “24/7,” saw the band members continuing to be involved in the songwriting while shifting their breezy pop modern pop sound in a bit more organic and mature direction. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, although its first-week sales were only half of the 70,000 total “Elevate” generated in its first week.
Shortly after the release of “24/7,” the last episode of the “Big Time Rush” series aired, and after touring in 2014, the four band members put Big Time Rush on hiatus so they could pursue solo projects.
It became an eight-year break, although the group was actually ready by 2020 to announce and start their comeback. But then the pandemic hit and stopped everything in its tracks.
Looking back, the four singers feel the pandemic delay had some benefits.
“I think it gave us the necessary time to kind of explore music, and it gave us more time to figure out what we wanted to see out of the band, what we wanted to see out of the live shows,” PenaVega says. “All in all, I think it really worked out.
“It really was a blessing in disguise,” Maslow adds. “We were far more prepared. The music, the quality, everything is better than I think it would have been (in 2020).”
In addition, in March 2021 the group also saw the four seasons of the “Big Time Rush” TV series start airing on Netflix. Vega jokingly said he wishes he could say Netflix was all part of a big plan, but it was just coincidence. In any event, he feels the television show has introduced a new generation of young fans to the group and sparked renewed interest from fans who originally followed Big Time Rush.
In returning to the music scene, Henderson, Maslow, PenaVega and Schmidt plan to be more involved in all aspects of Big Time Rush’s career. Where Nickelodeon and Columbia Records gave the group plenty of resources for promotion first time around, Big Time Rush is now an independent operation. Nevertheless, Schmidt reported that ticket sales for the Forever tour have been strong.
“I think we’re one of the few independent artists who’s able to do a nationwide tour that’s doing as well, and we might be one of the only ones,” Schmidt says. “We’re really proud of it. We’re doing our music independently, we’re doing this tour independently. This is very much a fan-driven band. We take the feedback the fans give us and we make the most of it. It’s really exciting because we were always into this vision of wanting to be the creative force behind (the group), but now we actually get the chance to do that. What you’re seeing is 100 percent (us).”
If things go as planned, fans will be seeing and hearing Big Time Rush for years to come.
“This is a reunion tour, but it certainly isn’t just one reunion tour,” Maslow says. “The band is back together and we plan on continuing to do our music and continuing to tour and continuing to grow. The sky’s the limit.”
The group has indeed been busy with music, releasing three singles so far -- “Call It Like I See It,” “Not Giving You Up” and “Fall.”
But now the focus is on the Forever tour, and a live show that will be bigger and better than anything the four singers have done before.
“We have an incredible band to play along with us,” Maslow says. “We also have a bunch of new music, but of course, we’re going to play a lot of the older stuff. What we have done is we’ve gone in and freshened up, reproduced a lot of the old tracks, made them more interesting live. They’re the same songs, but much bigger, more current productions.
“We’ve got like five different levels on the stage, 10 or 15 feet (high), something like that,” he adds. “It feels very much like a space ship.”
PenaVega says the work Big Time Rush has put in preparing for the tour will translate to the live stage.
“I feel like this go-around we have the most put-together show we’ve ever had,” he concludes. “Things flow better, there’s not a lot of breaks in between songs. There are like a lot of transition pieces, and it really feels like one big solid show. Before they were great shows, but it was a little more free form. I think this is more polished.”