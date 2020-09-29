Bored? Here's some stuff you can do this week

Looking for stuff to get out and do? Here’s what’s happening in and around South Jersey this week.
Desperado at Harrah’s
While major acts such as The Eagles are not touring right now, Harrah’s Resort has put together a weekly concert series called Bayside Rock Live that features some of the best tribute acts around performing outdoors in a safe, socially distanced environment. This Friday, Oct. 2, Desperado — The Nation’s Premier Eagles Tribute will perform. Those in attendance can expect to hear all the classic Eagles hits such as “Take It Easy,” “Hotel California” and “One of These Nights” among others. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Harrah’s Resort is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/harrahs-ac.
Cigar night at Tailgaters
Looking to kick back with a stogie? At 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grill will host Cigar Night on the Patio, a ticketed event that takes place during the Falcons/Packers Monday Night Football matchup. Tickets are $40 and include any burger on the menu, choice of beer and two Nat Sherman cigars. Guests must be 21 or over to attend. Tailgaters is located at 337 W. White Horse Pike in Galloway. For more info, go to TailgatersNJ.com.
Schultz-Hill goes virtual
Here’s something worthwhile you can do right from your living room. In lieu of an in-person gala event, this year the Schultz-Hill Foundation celebrates the arts with a tribute video featuring The Texas Tenors, the performers for their 2021 gala fundraiser. The virtual tribute, showcases the Texas Tenors’ song, “Rise,” offering an inspiring message for challenging times “when life can change in a moment.” To view the virtual tribute and donate, go to Schultz-Hill.org
