Bob Saget returns to Hard Rock for a pair of socially-distant shows that will unite us in laughter

When Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced that big-name comedy acts would be returning this month, just about everyone was excited. After more than a year of lockdowns and canceled events, it’s natural to want to get out and see a show in a real venue.
But nobody was more excited than Bob Saget, who comes to town for a pair of shows 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at Hard Rock’s Etess Arena.
“I have been literally dying to go back,” Saget says without a shred of sarcasm in his voice. “And I am beyond excited to be reopening the Etess Arena. This is something that I am deeply looking forward to. Normally I would be just doing one show, but instead we are going to do two and split them, with 50 percent capacity at each. And when I hit the stage at the Etess Arena it’s going to be amazing.”
Semi-local boy
Saget’s return serves as a return to form for Hard Rock, as he was one of the last headliner acts to perform there in late February 2020, just weeks before the casino – and much of the world – shut down completely.
Since then, like most of us, Saget has laid low, building up a burning desire to get back on the stage in a town that he holds dear to his heart.
“I practically grew up in Atlantic City,” he says. “My grandparents lived there, not far from the Steel Pier, and I would go to visit every summer. And I saw the Four Tops and The Temptations and Ricky Nelson and Gene Krupa playing the drums at the end of the Pier right near where the horse would jump off. Things that would never happen now.”
Cleaning up his act
Saget got his big break when he was cast in the role of Danny Tanner, a squeaky-clean father of three on the ’80s hit sitcom “Full House.” Though the show paved the way for his success, many fans seemed incapable of separating the character they saw on TV to what Saget was like in real life. Subsequently, many folks were shocked to find out that his comedy act was a lot more risqué than his TV persona.
“My response back then was: ‘It’s called acting. Anthony Hopkins doesn’t really eat people either!’” he recalls.
And though he earned a reputation for shocking people with his act, these days his focus has changed. In a country so divided by politics and other sensitive topics, all Saget wants to do this Saturday is make sure everyone has a good time.
“I’m not doing politics or religion,” he says. “I look at a stand-up show as a date. If you are meeting someone for the first time, you just don’t bring those things up right away. So this isn’t going to be that. This is not a debate class. This is not people yelling at each other. I like to talk to the audience and feel them out, but I will be there to entertain both sides.”
Entertaining both sides has become trickier than ever, as the rise of oversensitivity and cancel culture seems to have most comics stuck between a rock and a hard place. But Saget seems at peace with the changes.
“I think about it constantly,“ Saget says. “I think about being more responsible. You can’t turn back the clock, but you learn from what you’ve done. I was listening to Sarah Silverman recently and she was saying that there are so many things that she has said onstage that she would never say again. And I am of the same mindset. Words matter and actions matter. We are in a very sensitive culture right now. And I have to be respectful of that. And I am a very sensitive person myself. But it’s easy to feel like the only thing you can do (as a comic) is walk out on stage and say, ‘Good evening everybody, I don’t want to offend anybody so ... goodbye!’”
Sharing a laugh
Though he jokes about not wanting to offend anyone in the audience, Saget’s onstage mission is larger than that. Comedy is ultimately about healing, and at a time like the present, it seems that everyone could use a burst of joy in the form of laughter. And Saget is honored to be the one to do that, at least for a short while.
“I think having a collective experience with people again is going to be a really special thing. I know it is.”
Home videos in the age of YouTube
If you don’t know Bob Saget from his role on “Full House,” you almost certainly know him as the original host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” the ABC hit show that made its debut in 1989 and is still on the air today. But even with the advent of YouTube and other spaces online that offer up an endless stream of amateur based video content, somehow the show’s survival still makes sense to Saget.
“I’m not surprised at all, because it was the beginning of a moment in broadcasting. You get what you need within 10 seconds and then you go on to the next video,” he says. “And that is what every one of these platforms does. And nowadays it’s everywhere from Barstool Sports to Anthony Anderson. Everyone is posting a funny video that they made themselves. But that was my career for eight years, and I loved it and many people at home did too, so I’m not surprised to see Alfonso Ribeiro out there killing it with that same show today. It’s part of American culture.”
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com