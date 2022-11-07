Blackmore's Night Comes to Borgata via the 15th Century

Ritchie Blackmore’s version of the Great Resignation came about 25 years ago when he decided to hang up his rock ’n’ roll shoes and pursue his passion for Renaissance music with spouse Candice Night in Blackmore’s Night.
Gone were the Stratocasters and Marshall amplifiers and in were centuries-old instruments like nyckleharpes and hurdy gurdys, along with a deep dive into music of the 15th and 16th centuries. With the duo of Blackmore and Night serving as the constant in Blackmore’s Night and its revolving line-up of musicians, the journey began with the 1997 debut “Shadow of the Moon,” which included compositions by Renaissance era composers like Pierre Attaingnant and Tielman Susato, along with a number of originals and a cover of contemporary Swedish outfit Rednex and their 1995 ballad “Wish You Were Here.”
A quarter of a century later, the couple is dusting off “Nature’s Light,” the band’s eleventh studio album, while also touring, with a stop in Atlantic City 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Eight Blackmore/Night original compositions make up the record’s 10 cuts, along with a reworking of the aforementioned Rednex song and a cover of Sarah Brightman’s “Second Element.”
And while it would be natural to assume this was a pandemic project, “Nature’s Light” was actually recorded right before the pandemic hit — a time when the duo was going through a lot of pain and loss. Night’s 80-year-old father was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and passed within a year, while Blackmore’s brother succumbed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at the same time. Undertaking the project was understandably difficult for both artists, but they pushed ahead.
“In the year 2018 when we went into the studio and had our producer come out from Los Angeles to record all of these songs, it was a very dark and difficult year for us,” Night shared in a recent interview. “The closest people to our hearts left and there were these big dark holes in our souls. Before we went in to record, I know I was at the point where I didn’t feel like singing. I felt empty and a great sense of loss. I didn’t feel creative, joyous and able to emote in vocal range or to write. I just didn’t have that in me. I felt like a ghost of myself. I decided at that point that maybe the best way to get over my deep sadness was turning it into something I could write about. That’s always kind of saved me in a way, whether it’s writing in journals or songs. Ritchie came up with this melody line and I came up with the idea of what the symbols and signs my dad was giving me and created this song called ‘Feather In the Wind.’ That kind of brought me to the other side of being able to start being able to write again. By the end of recording the album, I was able to write lyrics and sing songs like ‘Nature’s Light’ or ‘Going To the Fair’ and find that sort of joy. It was very cathartic going through all these emotions. Meanwhile, at the end of it, the pandemic hit.”
Blackmore, who joined his wife in the interview, agreed that focusing on the creative process helped him navigate the pain he was experiencing at the time.
“I really believe that when one is suffering from grief, you should get really involved in your work so you can try and forget what’s going on,” he said.
The mood throughout the album is one of lightness and brings to mind tankards of ale being tossed back, peasant blouses, madrigals and the kind of fanfare one might hear in the court of a Medieval king.
And while fans of Deep Purple and Rainbow might wring their hands over not hearing Blackmore wring out massive power riffs, he’ll give a quick nod to his plugged-in days via numbers like “Nature’s Light” or the instrumental “Darker Shade of Black” and its Bach-flavored nuances. As someone who has constantly toured since he was 16, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is very content with his current creative station in life.
“I’m not really interested in the modern approach with modern instruments,” he explained. “We use synthesizers on certain things, but they are there to see how we’re going to progress with the other instruments. It’s all about going back to the basics—simple music. Melody is very important to me. It’s an important thing. That’s why, even in Deep Purple, towards the end, before I left, our music was a bit monophonic. There wasn’t too much melody, and if I don’t hear a melody, I can’t be inspired. I find that with a lot of hard rock bands today—not the death metal or whatever—the melody is certainly not there and I can’t relate to that.”