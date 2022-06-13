Black Excellence Festival returns to Showboat for federal holiday

Nathan Smalls makes a difference every day in the black community.
As the President of Brooklyn Media Publishing, a 100-percent black-owned media marketing and music company dedicated to African-American communities, he is committed to spreading the word about black culture to black people and others.
Now Smalls wants to use that platform to make an even bigger impact, and that’s why he is returning the Black Excellence Festival to Showboat Hotel Friday to Sunday, June 17 to 19, in Atlantic City, just in time for the Juneteenth holiday.
Juneteenth, a blend of June and 19th, is a federal holiday that honors the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the United States. It will be celebrated this year on June 17, because the 19th falls on a Sunday. Juneteenth is believed to be the oldest African-American holiday, with annual celebrations in different parts of the country going back to 1865.
“It’s monumental,” Smalls says of the festival for the Juneteenth weekend. “For a lot of reasons: Black excellence was created to celebrate culture to come together; to find solutions for the African-American community. We launched last year, right in the middle of COVID. So it was a time when people in general, but African-Americans, in particular … we just wanted to get out. So for that reason - wonderful, but historically – it was an opportunity to celebrate our culture and an opportunity to do it on a day that is significant to African Americans, which is Juneteenth. People call it different things but (it’s) emancipation, our freedom in America”
The Black Excellence Festival at Showboat will be one of the country's largest celebrations featuring live music, vendors and a film festival. The weekend will also include thought-provoking, informative discussions and educational, inspirational and mindful workshops.
Food will also play a prominent role with featured food trucks including Mrs. T’s Catering, The Race to Taste Curbside Grill, Spice it Up Caribbean Grill and Shirley’s Fried Ice Cream.
The “Women of Color” expo and the “Men of Color” expo will merge together this year to show unity and work in conjunction with the festival to continue to have a positive impact on Black America by addressing critical issues within the community, providing tools, resources, and information.
The festival will also provide opportunities and exclusively showcase African-American culture. Attendees can participate in educational seminars, workshops, and panel discussions.
Historic Ties
All of this can be credited in large part to Smalls, who wears many hats in his accomplished career, including the creation of “Women of Color” expos, producing and writing for VH1, producing halftime shows for the NBA, assisting in the launch of the Shed A Light Foundation for mental health assistance and more.
Smalls devotion to black culture comes with some personal history. His great grandfather, Robert Smalls, stole a ship as a slave from the South and sailed it to the North and was one of the main reasons why Abraham Lincoln added African-Americans into the United States Army. Robert Smalls eventually became one of the first senators of the United States, serving five terms as a U.S. Congressman representing South Carolina. Netflix will soon release a movie about his life soon.
Festival Fun
This festival features numerous amounts of things to do throughout the weekend, such as the film fest, where films are representing African-Americans in a positive light while celebrating black directors, producers and artists who don’t get the opportunity in the mainstream.
The Praise Fest is a celebration of life, family and being thankful for what you have.
“Praise fest lets us celebrate the culture, lets us think and worship in a way that we feel comfortable with,” Smalls says.
Smalls also mentions that there is a rededication ceremony for those who have already been baptized. The goal is to baptize more than 500 people at the ceremony noon Saturday, June 18, on the Atlantic City beach. Smalls is rededicating himself and encourages anyone that wants to come out to join him. He encourages everyone to wearing white for the rededication, which symbolizes purity.
The house music festival features DJ Steve Davis, DJ Beloved, DJ Chillx, DJ Exotic, DJ Steve Mason, and DJ Qua.
And The Comedy Jam features GL Douglas, Top Flight, AB Ah Fool and host Big Momma.
Smalls says he hopes people walk away from the Black Excellence Festival with one feeling.
“That things will be OK,” he says. “We want you to walk away with a feeling of celebratory gratitude for being African-Americans and contributing to it.”