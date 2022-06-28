Black Crowes patch things up and bring ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ to Borgata

When The Black Crowes officially announced their breakup in 2015 it didn’t seem like there was much hope for ever seeing them share a stage again. The band, led by the brother tandem of Chris and Rich Robinson, were famous for near-constant infighting in the past, but something about this breakup seemed more permanent. The barbs seemed more mean-spirited, and the betrayals more hurtful as the brothers traded low blows and insults in the press and battled publicly over money and everything else.
In 2016, Rich Robinson put together a group called The Magpie Salute, which consisted mostly of ex-Crowes members including guitarist Marc Ford and Bassist Sven Pipien and former Moke frontman Jon Hogg. The band almost exclusively played Black Crowes songs in their live shows, which resulted in Chris Robinson referring to them as a “Black Crowes tribute band” on an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” despite the fact that in 2018 he would go on to form his own act, As the Crow Flies, which followed a strikingly similar format to Magpie.
Just to add fuel to the fire, in 2019, ex-Crowes drummer Steve Gorman released a tell-all book titled “Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes – a Memoir,” which went into great detail about just how dysfunctional the band was, and how much they all seemed to despise each other.
But just as fans were beginning to accept the fact that the Black Crowes were no more, in 2020 they announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of their first record, 1990’s “Shake Your Money Maker.”
This time, the only former Crowes on board were the Robinson brothers and Pipien, with new faces on guitar, drums and keyboards. COVID delayed the first attempt at the tour, but they launched it successfully in 2021 and managed to make it through the summer without self-destructing.
This summer they are continuing the tour, titled “The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker,” despite it now being 32 years since the album’s release – and 8 p.m. Saturday July 2, they head to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa for a live performance.
The Show
If you are a longtime fan of the Crowes, you know that their live shows generally go one of two ways: Some tours, like 1992’s “High as the Moon Tour” or 1999’s “By Your Side Tour,” have featured the band firing on all cylinders, performing tight, energetic sets made up mostly of songs from their own records while looking the part visually as well and commanding the stage like some kind of ’70s rock gods that stumbled upon a time machine to the future. On other tours, often when the band was using drugs heavily, the show would go the opposite route, with the Crowes performing extended jams of obscure cover songs, playing only a handful of their own tunes, with Chris Robinson appearing sluggish onstage, looking like he just rolled out of bed and spending half the show just sort of dancing around while the band rolled through one dull, 17-minute jam session after the next.
This time you can expect the tighter and better version of the Crowes to show up, which is especially good news if you actually want to hear a lot of Black Crowes songs at a Black Crowes show. Gone are the lion’s share of the meandering jams, and in their place a strong and powerful set of Crowes classics. The show opens with the “Shake Your Money Maker” album played in its entirety from front to back, offering a fistful of upbeat rockers that remind you how great old-school rock music can be when done right. Tracks like “Twice as Hard,” “Jealous Again” and “Stare it Cold” are nearly impossible not to shake your hips to, as the album name suggests.
Beyond the first album, the band has been mixing it up each night with material from their catalog, often leaning heavily on songs from their brilliant sophomore effort, 1992’s “The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion,” a record that frankly deserves its own 30th anniversary tour even more than their first record does. Maybe next year.