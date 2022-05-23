Big developments define summer 2022 for Ocean Casino

Ocean Casino Resort has just announced over $85 million in property development set to debut throughout the summer. Updates include the completion of over 460 hotel rooms and suites, The Gallery Bar Book & Games, and multiple new food and beverage outlets.
“Ocean is committed to providing the best guest experience in Atlantic City,” said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. “Between our new hotel product, the addition of The Gallery Bar, Book & Games and various new food and beverage outlets, there will be more reasons than ever to come to Ocean this summer.”
Ocean’s New Hotel Rooms and Suites ($72 million)
Available July 1, the new 463-square-foot Contemporary Blu rooms draw inspiration from the colors and patterns of the shoreline, further elevating Ocean’s hotel offerings. The beach-inspired flooring and wallcoverings create a calming atmosphere, while the soft-touch fabrics mimic the style and forms reminiscent of this modern, yet iconic building. Pops of color complement Ocean’s breathtaking views, while the luxurious bathrooms feature marble flooring, a double vanity, and an oversized shower.
Continuing the beach-scape aesthetic, the newly built suites offer elevated interior finishes and additional amenities such as a dining area, wet bar and generous lounge seating for guests to host small gatherings. The Social Suite is the perfect space for a getaway vacation. Thoughtfully styled furniture including a large sofa, brilliant lighting and distinctive accessories, as well as a freestanding soaking tub in the bathroom, make these suites the ideal respite from a fast-paced world.
The Gallery Bar Book & Games ($5.2 million)
The Gallery Bar Book & Games will officially open to the public on Friday, July 1, and will feature a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, video poker, blackjack and roulette tables and 140 feet of LED walls. The Gallery, located in the center of the casino floor, will set the stage for social betting, big game nights and after-hours experiences. A 17-foot open-air staircase will connect to Balcony Bar, a mezzanine bar and lounge where guests will enjoy the ultimate VIP sportsbook experience.
Serendipity3
The iconic Serendipity3 will make its Atlantic City debut on Wednesday, June 1. Located across from Villain & Saint and The District, the famed New York City landmark and home of the world famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate will offer a one-of-a-kind dining experience, with great food and dream-sized desserts.
Additional Offerings and Development
Ocean will be home to the newest and most picturesque Starbucks in Atlantic City when it makes its debut later this summer. Situated next to Topgolf Swing Suites, Ocean’s Starbucks will feature awe-inspiring views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
Ocean recently completed an expansion of its casual Asian restaurant, Zhen Bang, adding 60 seats and almost 1,000 square feet of supplementary dining space.
Increasing Ocean’s retail offerings, Sole Mates will present a welcome addition to Ocean’s shopping arsenal and is scheduled to debut Memorial Day Weekend.
Bottled-Wine Spirits & Tastings will offer an elevated wine experience, featuring an Enomatic dispenser with unique vintages for sample and sale. Opening early fall, Bottled will also offer a wide selection of imported and domestic cheeses, cured meats and handpicked accoutrements.
New for the summer, guests can explore the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk with bike rentals located directly outside in Ocean’s Porte Cochere.
Finally, Ocean’s new and improved website, TheOceanAC.com launched last week, showcasing the property as a premier destination on the East Coast while providing a seamless user experience for booking hotel, food and beverage, entertainment, spa and nightlife. The innovative site introduces light and airy design elements that embrace Ocean’s visual components through multimedia galleries of video, animations, and user generated content.
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Ocean City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.