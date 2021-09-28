 Skip to main content
Big crowds expected for ShopRite LPGA Classic
The cheers and roars will be back at the ShopRite LPGA Classic this year.

Fans will be permitted to attend the 33rd edition of the tournament at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s Bay Course on Friday through Sunday after not being allowed last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

That means a lot to the golfers, organizers and spectators.

“It means everything to us,” Tournament Director Bill Hansen says. “It just didn’t feel right last year without the fans. It was kind of odd not having anyone there.”

The spectators are what make the tournament the area’s premier sporting event.

Fans from throughout the Northeast make the trek to Galloway Township for the event, starting with a two-day, 300-person pro-am on Wednesday and Thursday that’s the largest on any of the professional golf tours.

Thousands more line the fairways and pack the grandstands at the 18th hole to watch the best women’s golfers vie for a $1.75 million purse.

While the area has hosted its share of major sports contests, such as world championship boxing fights, the ShopRite Classic is easily the most popular and profitable event. According to a statement on the tournament website, a study conducted by the Lloyd Levenson Institute of Gaming & Hospitality Tourism said the tournament crowds create an estimated $19.2 million in new economic activity touring the three days of competition.

There’s also the publicity created by the TV broadcast. The ShopRite Classic is shown on Golf Channel and goes out to over 500 million households. Atlantic City’s epic skyline and beaches are frequently featured during the broadcasts.

The tournament will be making broadcast history this week. The Golf Channel commentary team will feature Cara Banks, Judy Rankin, Paige Mackenzie, Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill, marking the first all-female broadcast team in U.S. television history.

The tournament got its start in 1986 at Seaview as the Atlantic City LPGA Classic under the guidance of Larry and Ruthie Harrison. Hall of Famer Julie Inkster won the inaugural event at 4-under par. The purse for the event was $225,000, with Inkster earning $33,500 for the win. Two years later, the tournament was moved to Sands Country Club, which is now known as Greate Bay Country Club, in Somers Point, where it was held for 10 years (1988-1997) before returning to Seaview in 1998.

It’s been called the ShopRite LPGA Classic since 1992.

A conflict over dates between tournament officials and the LPGA caused the tournament to not be held for three years (2007-09), but it returned in 2010 behind ShopRite Classic Executive Director Tim Erensen and Hansen.

The tournament has featured an interesting mix of champions.

Inkster is among 16 Hall of Famers to have played in it, along with Pat Bradley, JoAnne Carner, Beth Daniel, Laura Davies, Sandra Haynie, Betsy King, Nancy Lopez, Meg Mallon, Lorena Ochoa, Se Ri Pak, Patty Sheehan, Annika Sorenstam, Jan Stephenson, Karrie Webb and Kathy Whitworth.

Davies, who lost a playoff to Ann Marie Palli in the 1992 tournament, is scheduled to play this week.

And thousands of fans will be there to watch.

“We get people from all over the northeast, not to mention the local fans,” Hansen says. “We call the tournament a ‘shore tradition’ because we have people who have been coming for so many years. I think last year made them realize how much they really miss it.”

ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf Tournament

Friday, Oct. 1

First round of the tournament:  7:15 a.m., Seaview Bay Course, 401 S. New York Rd, Galloway Township, $15 for one-day pass, $30 for weekly pass, $60 for Weekly Clubhouse pass, $125-225 Greenside skybox.

Free admission to:  children ages 17 and younger; service personnel, including military, fire, police, EMS, frontline workers and accompanying family; ShopRite Price Plus Club card holders; Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey members; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa M Life rewards card holders. Details available at shopritelpgaclassic.com.

Patriots Pavilion Hospitality Area: Located behind 11th green: 10:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after play ends. Open to all service personnel. Admission is free.

Oreo Family Fun Zone:  10 a.m.-5 p.m., Spectator Village, Seaview Bay Course. Games and food. Admission is free.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Second round of the tournament:  7:15 a.m., Seaview Bay Course, 401 S. New York Rd, Galloway Township, $15 for one-day pass, $30 for weekly pass, $60 for Weekly Clubhouse pass, $125-225 Greenside skybox.

Free admission to:  Children ages 17 and younger; service personnel, including military, fire, police, EMS, frontline workers and accompanying family; ShopRite Price Plus Club card holders; Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey members; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa M Life rewards card holders. Details available at shopritelpgaclassic.com. 

Patriots Pavilion Hospitality Area: Located behind 11th green: 10:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after play ends. Open to all service personnel. Admission is free.

Oreo Family Fun Zone: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Spectator Village, Seaview Bay Course. Games and food. Admission is free.

Junior Golf Show: 2:30 p.m., Seaview practice facility. Admission free for ticket holders and for children 17 and under. Appearances by LPGA players. Question-and-answer session and autographs.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Final round of the tournament:  7 a.m., Seaview Bay Course, 401 S. New York Rd, Galloway Township, $15 for one-day pass, $30 for weekly pass, $60 for Weekly Clubhouse pass, $125-225 Greenside skybox.

Free admission to:  Children ages 17 and younger; service personnel, including military, fire, police, EMS, frontline workers and accompanying family; ShopRite Price Plus Club card holders; Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey members; Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa M Life rewards card holders. Details available at shopritelpgaclassic.com.

Patriots Pavilion Hospitality Area: Located behind 11th green: 10:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after play ends. Open to all service personnel. Admission is free.

Oreo Family Fun Zone: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Spectator Village, Seaview Bay Course. Games and food. Admission is free.

Info for spectators

- No autographs are permitted once a player begins her round. A player may elect to sign autographs before or after her round.

- No coolers, containers, backpacks, large bags or large chairs permitted. Standard golf seats and stools are permitted. No outside food or beverages are permitted.  Beer is available at concession stands.

- No cameras or camcorders are permitted. Cellular phones are allowed, but must be placed in silent mode during the rounds.

- Viewing is permitted at every hole and in the grandstands adjacent to the 18th green.

5 players to watch during ShopRite LPGA Classic

By DAVID WEINBERG

Former champions, top-ranked players and fan favorites are among the golfers expected to compete in the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Oct. 1-3 at Seaview Golf Club’s Bay Course.

Defending champion Mel Reid and 2020 winner Lexi Thompson are in the field, as is two-time champ Ann Nordqvist (2015-16). The field also includes six of the top 10 players - Jin Young Ko (2), Inbee Park (3), Sei Young Kim (4), Hyo-Joo Kim (6), Danielle Kang (7) and Brooke Henderson (8) - in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Here are five players to watch during the 54-hole tournament.

  1. Anna Nordqvist: Nordqvist earned a Major victory last month in the AIG Women's Open in Scotland. The native of Sweden also helped Europe to a 15-13 victory over the United States earlier this month in the Solheim Cup. Nordqvist is vying to join Betsy King (1987, 1995, 2001) and Annika Sorenstam (1998, 2002, 2005) as the only three-time champions of the ShopRite Classic.

2. Jin Young Ko: The native of South Korea owns two victories on the LPGA Tour this season, including the Cambia Portland Classic two weeks ago. Earlier this year, she earned a win in the Volunteers of America Classic. The 26-year-old has nine career victories.

3. Laura Davies:  Davies, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, always draws a large gallery at the ShopRite Classic. Since turning professional in 1986, the England native has recorded a whopping 87 career victories worldwide, including four majors and 20 wins on the LPGA Tour.

 4. Mel Reid: Reid, a native of England, earned her first career LPGA tour victory at the ShopRite Classic in 2020. She finished at 19-under par 265 to win by two strokes over Jennifer Kupcho. With a win, Reid would Nordqvist as the only back-to-back winners of the tournament.

 5. Megha Ganne: The 17-year-old senior at Holmdel High School in Monmouth County is competing as an amateur for the second straight year on a sponsor's exemption. The Stanford University commit earned low amateur honors earlier this year at the U.S. Women's Open after sharing the lead in the opening round.

