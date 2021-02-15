 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bayfest 2021 officially canceled
View Comments
top story

Bayfest 2021 officially canceled

  • Updated
  • Comments
Bayfest 2019

FILE PHOTO: Bayfest, along Bay Avenue, in Somers Point, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

For the second year in a row, Somers Point's annual Bayfest, which takes place in late April and is one of the town's most popular events, has been canceled. 

​The Bayfest committee met with local, county and state officials, as well as trusted health officials and determined that due to the potential of a large crowd gathering while pandemic numbers are still high, the event needed to be canceled. The decision was made based on the safety of the visitors, vendors and volunteers.

 “This was not an easy choice. Each year, this event brings our community together,” said Geoffrey Hieb, chairman of the Bayfest committee. “With everything that’s been going on in the world, togetherness is what we really need, but safety comes first. Our priority is to keep everyone healthy and avoid situations that could affect that.”

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics