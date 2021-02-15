Bayfest 2021 officially canceled

For the second year in a row, Somers Point's annual Bayfest, which takes place in late April and is one of the town's most popular events, has been canceled.
The Bayfest committee met with local, county and state officials, as well as trusted health officials and determined that due to the potential of a large crowd gathering while pandemic numbers are still high, the event needed to be canceled. The decision was made based on the safety of the visitors, vendors and volunteers.
“This was not an easy choice. Each year, this event brings our community together,” said Geoffrey Hieb, chairman of the Bayfest committee. “With everything that’s been going on in the world, togetherness is what we really need, but safety comes first. Our priority is to keep everyone healthy and avoid situations that could affect that.”