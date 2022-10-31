Barenaked Ladies keep four man focus as they head to Ocean Casino in support of latest record

Back in 2018, Barenaked Ladies – who head to Ocean Casino Resort 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 - got one of the highest honors a Canadian music act can receive when the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
For the occasion, the current four-man lineup of lead singer/guitarist Ed Robertson, drummer Tyler Stewart, bassist Jim Creeggan and keyboardist/guitarist Kevin Hearn reunited with singer/guitarist Steven Page, who left the band in 2009 to pursue a solo career, a split that according to most accounts involved some tension.
Media coverage of the induction featured plenty of speculation over whether the reunion would result in emotional fireworks, or would it possibly lead to a lasting reunion with Page, who along with Robertson, wrote the bulk of the songs that made Barenaked Ladies the biggest band in Canada during the 1990s, when early singles like “If I Had $1,000,000” and “Jane” blew up in Canada, and later on, “It’s All Been Done,” “One Week” and “Pinch Me” became global hits.
That sort of coverage missed the point, according to Stewart.
“Ultimately it was beautiful, because to be recognized by your peers and by the Canadian music establishment as hall-of-fame-worthy was really incredible,” he said in a recent phone interview. “But yeah, there was definitely lots of focus on the fact that after 11 years or whatever it was, we were getting back together with Steven. But ultimately, that was really easy. On a personal level, we just got together and rehearsed the songs and laughed and talked about our kids, kind of like we used to do. Instead of playing music, we snacked and told jokes. That’s sort of how it went. And that was great. I think the media were expecting something different and certainly tried to push a narrative of hey, they’re getting back together. And it’s like actually, both parties have no real intention of that. I think both sides are quite happy with where things are at.”
Four years later, Page continues to build his solo career. And the four-piece edition of Barenaked Ladies seems more established than ever, a notion reinforced by “Detour de Force,” the studio album the band released last year.
The 14-song album is the most musically ambitious wide-ranging album in the band’s 16-album catalog. It includes four songs written by Hearn and two Creeggan co-writes to go with Robertson’s songs (four of which were co-written with long-time collaborator Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra). The music ranges from the hooky rock-pop of “Flip,” “Good Life” and “New Disaster” to warm pop ballads like “God Forbid,” “Live Well” and “The National Park” to the lively horn-infused rocker “Roll Out” and a multi-faceted six-minute-plus opus, “Internal Dynamo.”
Ironically, the band started the project expecting to make a more modest, largely acoustic and live-in-the-studio album, and in early 2020, gathered at Robertson’s cabin in Northern Ontario with producer Mark Howard to record that very album.
The four musicians emerged in March 2020 with a dozen or so songs, and feeling great about the band’s internal chemistry.
“I think if anything, we confirmed the magic that has been percolating ever since we became a four piece,” Stewart said of the cottage session. “I think one of the great things is now each band member kind of gets to utilize more space. We all get more space to be ourselves within the group. So whether that means bringing songs in and singing lead on them, or singing different parts or helping arranging in different sessions or co-writes, whatever, I think each guy does a lot more now than when we were a five piece. That continues to grow. That continues to evolve, and we continue to broaden everybody’s involvement.”
But the four band members also felt they didn’t have a finished album.
“We kind of were thinking you know what, we’d like to maybe beef some of these (songs) up,” Stewart said. “There were a couple of songs we didn’t record, which were more kind of production numbers, songs like ‘Flip’ and ‘Good Life,’ things like that. So we decided to go back into the studio in Toronto.”
The pandemic shutdown delayed those plans, but once the lockout was lifted in June 2020, Barenaked Ladies indeed entered the studio with a different producer, Eric Ratz, whose talent for producing big sounding rock albums and polished pop songs played right into the band’s intentions to bring elements of a big studio production into “Detour de Force.”
“So we married the two (sessions),” Stewart said. “We got the acoustic off-the-floor, intimate sessions mixed with the bigger, shinier, full studio production. So there you go, the album is ‘Detour de Force,’ but we had to take a detour to get it there.”
The new album also demonstrates that today’s Barenaked Ladies aren’t resting on their laurels. The four band members don’t really need to make new albums and could tour for as long as they want on the strength of their hits and catalog. But when it comes to making music, no one in Barenaked Ladies feels it’s all been done yet.
“I’m so happy that we keep moving forward and we keep pushing our boundaries and growing our band,” Stewart said. “Obviously, it would be great to have a hit single again. But not a lot of hit singles (are) coming from 55-year-old bald guys (these days), you know what I’m saying. That’s just the way it is. However, we go on a tour and still play to thousands of people and do great business and make people happy. Our music is everywhere and it’s part of the cultural fabric of both countries. That alone is very satisfying. It’s more than enough to keep us going.”
And Barenaked Ladies are very much going in 2022. Having already done a UK tour this year, the band brought their “Last Summer On Earth” tour to the states over the summer with the Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket as opening acts. Now the band is doing some headlining shows this fall. Stewart said he and his bandmates are getting creative with the set lists.
“You’re going to see a very varied set,” Stewart said. “You’re going to see some departures musically. You’re going to see some different guys singing lead vocals, taking over. You’re going to see some surprises, as usual from various things, and a smattering of swapped-out songs, where one night we might play one song and the next night we might play another. We’re going to try to vary the set as much as we can. We kind of made a commitment as well to do some acoustic (versions) and to not limit ourselves in any way. Even if it’s an electric song, we’ll break it down to its simplest element and play it acoustically.”
What’s more, fans will see a band that clearly seems invigorated and grateful to be back on tour.
“I think it is a very healthy place right now,” Stewart said of his band. “I think that perhaps this (“Detour de Force”) record, more than any others in the last several years, suggests the cohesion within the group. And also, the live show really demonstrates that because everybody gets a turn to shine in the live show. But at the same time, it’s truly, at its core, it’s Barenaked Ladies. We sound like Barenaked Ladies. People are coming to see this band and they get a varied experience, but at its core, it really is solidly Barenaked Ladies.”