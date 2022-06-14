Barefoot Country Music Fest returns to Wildwood beach

For live country music in New Jersey, The Barefoot Country Music Festival is about as big as it gets.
Set to take place Thursday through Sunday, June 16 to 19, on the beach in Wildwood, the festival will play host to more than 40 artists on multiple stages and will include performances by some of the biggest names in country music. Top stars include Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line and Cole Swindell, with each night featuring a different headliner in addition to a multitude of other acts. Even Poison frontman Bret Michaels will be doing a solo set, bringing just a little bit of rock ’n’ roll to the party.
This will be the second year for the festival, which debuted to massive crowds on the beach last summer. The first Barefoot Country Music Festival was originally planned for 2020, but had to be canceled due to COVID restrictions.
“We can’t wait to come back,” says Danny Moran, a local construction worker who attended last year’s show with his wife. “We had actually planned to go to the first one back in 2020, and were really bummed when it got canceled. But we made it down last year, and we kept saying to each other how it was definitely worth the wait. We bought tickets this year as soon as they went on sale. Watching bands with your feet in the sand – you can’t beat it!”
It’s rare to find a country music festival on a beach, but somehow it works — and in a big way. The Barefoot Country Music Festival is the largest outdoor country music festival in the Northeast, and it’s expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Wildwood’s beach, with its location being a big part of the draw.
Folks attending will be able to enjoy music on various stages, along with a variety of food and drink vendors.
Thursday night the party doesn’t begin until 6 p.m., but for the rest of the weekend doors will open at 1 p.m., and headliners will wrap up at 11 p.m., offering guests a full day of cowboy hat-wearin’ fun in the sun and sand. Festival-goers will be permitted to leave and return throughout the day, meaning the boardwalk should be packed with cowboy hats, Trump T-shirts and American flag tattoos all weekend long.
The Headliners
Below are bios of some of the major acts appearing at Barefoot Country Music Festival, for the full lineup, go to BarefootCountryMusicFest.com.
Cole SwindellBorn and raised in Bronwood, Ga., Cole Swindell had the good fortune of attending the same college and being a member of the same fraternity as fellow country superstar Luke Bryan.
The pair met when Bryan was already a famous singer, and Swindell eventually went on to work for him, initially with merchandise sales and later as a songwriter, where Swindell excelled until releasing his first self-titled solo record in 2014. His first single “Chillin’ It” climbed the country charts, as did the singles that followed it: “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Wrth the Whiskey” and “Let Me See Ya Girl,” leading to Swindell winning ACM New Artist of the Year Award in 2015.
The albums “You Should Be Here,”(2016) “All of It” (2018) and “Stereotype” (2022) followed, earning him continued starpower and popularity among country music fans worldwide.
Swindell will headline on the main stage Thursday, June 16.
Eric ChurchWith influences from Hank Williams to Pantera, Eric Church casts a pretty wide net for a country artist. The North Carolina native has released a total of seven studio albums since 2006, with notable singles such as “Love Your Love the Most,” “Homeboy” and the we’ll-be-shocked-if-he-doesn’t-play-it-this-weekend hit “Springsteen,” for which he won Song of the Year at the American Country Awards in 2012.
Church has collaborated with Luke Bryan and fellow Barefoot Country Music Fest headliner Jason Aldean on the Aldean song “The Only Way I Know.”
Recent setlists from Church have included the songs “Talladega,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Homeboy,” “Round Here Buzz,” “Carolina” and “Sinners Like Me” among others.
Church will headline on the main stage Friday, June 17.
Florida Georgia LineDefining the somewhat derisive genre label of “bro-country,” the duo consisting of vocalists Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard — Florida Georgia Line — has been described as such due to their lyrical content dealing with generic country music topics of girls, drinking and trucks.
But that label hasn’t stopped them from becoming one of the most popular country acts in recent memory, as the duo’s single “Cruise” became the best-selling digital country song of all time in January 2014.
You can count on the fact that Florida Georgia Line will have the crowd dancing in the sand this Saturday with their modern, hard-rock infused style of country music. Fans will have the chance to knock back cans of Bud while singing along to hits such as “Cruise,” “Get Your Shine On,” “Round Here,” “Stay,” “Dirt,” “Confession” and “H.O.L.Y.”
Florida Georgia Line will headline on the main stage Saturday, June 18.
Jason AldeanEasily one of the biggest names in country music in recent memory, Jason Aldean has released 10 albums and 38 singles since kicking off his career in country music back in 2005, with an astonishing 27 of those singles reaching No. 1 on either the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts.
Aldean was born and raised in Georgia and began performing live at a young age after learning guitar from his father. After being dropped by several labels, he eventually signed with Broken Bow Records, where he has remained since. Aldean has collaborated with everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood and will close out the Barefoot Country Music Festival as the final headliner of the weekend.
Fans can expect to hear songs like “Take a Little Ride,” “Crazy Town,” “She’s Country,” “Tattoos on This Town” and “That’s What Tequila Does.”
Aldean will headline on the main stage Sunday, June 19.
The EatsFood is anything but an afterthought at the festival as they have brought in a variety of vendors offering up top nosh all around. Here’s the stuff you’ll be stuffing yourself with all weekend:
CAMODOGS — Grilled hot dogs, sausages, walking tacos and pretzels
Brotherly Love Cheesesteak Spring Roll Co — Handcrafted spring rolls
MOOCHEEZE — Mac and cheese balls with signature aioli
Ribeye’s- Angus ribeye steak sandwiches, sausage and roasted meat on a stick.
D & J Concessions — Festival eats such as steak and cheese fries, chicken tenders and corndogs, funnel cakes and fried Oreos.
Beach Brew USA — Homemade cold brew iced coffee
The DrinksA live country music show all but requires alcohol as part of the experience, after all, it seems like it’s celebrated almost universally by most of the artists in the genre. The Barefoot Country Music Festival has that covered as fans over 21 will be able to purchase a variety of beers, cocktails and malt beverages. Here’s what they’ll have to offer:
Beers and ready-to-drink cocktails:Miller Lite
Blue Moon
Blue Moon Light Sky
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Vizzy Pineapple Mango
Vizzy Raspberry Lemonade
Top Chico Strawberry Guava
Topo Chico Lemon Lime
Hop Valley Bubble Stash
Arnold Palmer Spiked
Arnold Palmer Spiked Lite
Simply Spiked Lemonade
Beatbox Blue Razzberry
Beatbox Fruit Punch
Beatbox Peach Punch
Beatbox Tropical
Hornitos Passion Fruit Seltzer
Hornitos Ranch Water Seltzer
On The Rocks Cosmopolitan
On The Rocks Mai Tai
On The Rocks Old Fashioned
Classic and signature cocktails:Jim Beam & Coke
Beach Loco Lemonade (Beach Whiskey Island Coconut and lemonade)
Beach Castaway (Beach Whiskey Island Coconut and Monster Ultra Watermelon)
BCMF’r For Life (Pinnacle Vodka and your choice Of Monster Energy Drink)
BCMF’r Vodka Mule (Pinnacle Vodka, ginger beer, Monster Ultra and lime juice)
Ranch Water (Hornitos Tequila, club and lime juice)
Wildwood Margarita (Hornitos Tequila and margarita mix)
Cruzan & Coke
Cruzan Orange Crush (Cruzan Rum, orange juice and club)
Makers & Ginger
Maker’s Mark & Lemonade
Truly Strawberry Lemonade (Truly Strawberry Lemonade Vodka and club)
Truly Pineapple Mango Lemonade(Truly Pineapple Mango Vodka and lemonade)