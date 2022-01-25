Bally’s to host week of events dedicated to America’s favorite spirit

Like homemade apple pie, The Beatles or a well-worn pair of jeans, there are certain things that simply never go out of style. And without question, whiskey places high on that list. A true treasure of a spirit, a pour of whiskey somehow seems equally at home in the manicured hand of a haughty aristocrat as it does thrown back in shot form by a gang of outlaws in an old cowboy movie. America has had a love affair with the stuff since our founding fathers first settled here, and there appears to be no signs of any of that affection tapering off anytime soon.
Perhaps that’s why Bally’s Atlantic City’s upcoming Whiskey Week seems like such a good idea.
Running from Wednesday to Sunday, Feb. 2 through 6, the event is a sort of whiskey lovers’ dream come true with everything from highball game nights to whiskey-pairing, four-course dinners at Guy Fieri’s Chophouse and Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis taking place alongside VIP tastings, happy hours, trivia events, a whiskey brunch and more.
A variety of whiskies will be featured throughout the various events, including Basil Hayden, Makers Mark, Hibiki, Bulleit, Crown Royal, Jack Daniels and Woodford Reserve.
And, with South Jersey in the depths of the coldest days of January, the timing for Whiskey Week couldn’t have been better. After all, few things warm you up quicker from the inside out than a few sips of bourbon on a cold winter’s day.
Ask the Whiskey expertAlthough it’s never gone out of style, in the last few decades the rise of cocktail culture has brought whiskey’s popularity to all new heights, and to understand all the intricacies of the spirit, you really need to learn from an expert. Luckily, we were able to pick the brain of Michael Bolling, brand representative for Jack Daniel’s, who was nice enough to give us an inside look at what goes on inside the barrels of one of the most famous whiskey makers in the world.
RYAN LOUGHLIN: Whiskey has been popular forever, but it seems that in the last 20 years or so it popularity has surged. Why do you think that is?
MICHAEL BOLLING: I think it’s largely driven by the interest and desire from people to learn not only about different spirits, but about the history of cocktails in general. Whiskey is one of the oldest spirits and has a great history and legacy, and I think people are just really getting into the idea of learning about it and exploring a lot of these classic cocktails like the old fashioned and the whiskey sour. There are a lot of cool variations and things that you can do with some of those classic cocktails.
RL: What makes Jack Daniel’s stand out among the pack?
MB: Jack Daniel’s prides itself on our history, our process and our commitment to controlling every step in that process in order to ensure quality and consistency at all times. Our legacy is really important, as well, as is spans over 150 years. The consistency from which we create our product has really driven the popularity as well as the loyalty from our consumer base over an extended period of time.
RL: What are some of the best foods to pair with whiskey?
MB: There are a variety of brands within Jack Daniel’s, so there is a pairing for every type of food. Something like a Gentleman Jack has a little more of a lighter, more fruit-forward profile, which is soft on the palate, and that pairs well with lighter food options. And as you get into our single barrels, those go well with things like charcuterie, which pairs well with the more woody oaky notes. The great thing about the Jack Daniel’s brands is that there is an opportunity to find a whiskey that goes with your particular culinary tastes.
RL: What varieties of Jack Daniels will be available at the various events at Bally’s Whiskey Week?
MB: We have a happy hour going on at Guy Fieri’s Chophouse with the entire range of Jack Daniel’s brands available to try, and we also have the Frank Sinatra Dinner (at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis), which will have our classic Old No. 7, as well as Gentleman Jack, which has a bit lighter profile. That one is double-charcoal mellowed, which takes out some of the heavier flavors and highlights some of the lighter more fruit forward notes such as banana.
From there we will also have the single barrel, which has a woodier flavor profile. What happens with the single barrel is that the liquid you drink literally comes from a single barrel. Those barrels sit really high in the rick house as they are aging, and because of the temperature fluctuation, the liquid has a lot more contact with the wood due to the barrels expanding and contracting. So you end up with a deeper color and some of those more woody notes. And the single barrel is really phenomenal for some of those classic cocktails like an old fashioned or a Manhattan because it can really stand up to the ingredients.
And, finally, we are rounding out the offering with our Sinatra Select, which is a very special product. We have a long history and legacy with Frank Sinatra, and to commemorate that we created a product that pays homage to that relationship. It’s a single-barrel whiskey which is made with a barrel that is charred a bit deeper and has grooves cut into it to allow the whiskey to touch the wood in many places within the barrel, contributing to the flavor, which is woody and oaky but with a really smooth finish.
RL: For someone who is a newcomer to whiskey, what would you say is the perfect whiskey cocktail to try?
MB: If you really want something approachable, I would suggest a Gentleman Jack sour. Gentleman Jack is very palatable and makes for a great entry point for those who are new to whiskey. And from a cocktail standpoint, the sour has made a real resurgence as of late, and there are so many variations on it that your bartender can do to design the drink to your liking. It’s a perfect starting point.