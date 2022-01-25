 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bally’s to host week of events dedicated to America’s favorite spirit
Whiskey Business

Like homemade apple pie, The Beatles or a well-worn pair of jeans, there are certain things that simply never go out of style. And without question, whiskey places high on that list. A true treasure of a spirit, a pour of whiskey somehow seems equally at home in the manicured hand of a haughty aristocrat as it does thrown back in shot form by a gang of outlaws in an old cowboy movie. America has had a love affair with the stuff since our founding fathers first settled here, and there appears to be no signs of any of that affection tapering off anytime soon.

Perhaps that’s why Bally’s Atlantic City’s upcoming Whiskey Week seems like such a good idea.

Running from Wednesday to Sunday, Feb. 2 through 6, the event is a sort of whiskey lovers’ dream come true with everything from highball game nights to whiskey-pairing, four-course dinners at Guy Fieri’s Chophouse and Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis taking place alongside VIP tastings, happy hours, trivia events, a whiskey brunch and more.

A variety of whiskies will be featured throughout the various events, including Basil Hayden, Makers Mark, Hibiki, Bulleit, Crown Royal, Jack Daniels and Woodford Reserve.

And, with South Jersey in the depths of the coldest days of January, the timing for Whiskey Week couldn’t have been better. After all, few things warm you up quicker from the inside out than a few sips of bourbon on a cold winter’s day.

Ask the Whiskey expertAlthough it’s never gone out of style, in the last few decades the rise of cocktail culture has brought whiskey’s popularity to all new heights, and to understand all the intricacies of the spirit, you really need to learn from an expert. Luckily, we were able to pick the brain of Michael Bolling, brand representative for Jack Daniel’s, who was nice enough to give us an inside look at what goes on inside the barrels of one of the most famous whiskey makers in the world.

RYAN LOUGHLIN: Whiskey has been popular forever, but it seems that in the last 20 years or so it popularity has surged. Why do you think that is?

MICHAEL BOLLING: I think it’s largely driven by the interest and desire from people to learn not only about different spirits, but about the history of cocktails in general. Whiskey is one of the oldest spirits and has a great history and legacy, and I think people are just really getting into the idea of learning about it and exploring a lot of these classic cocktails like the old fashioned and the whiskey sour. There are a lot of cool variations and things that you can do with some of those classic cocktails.

RL: What makes Jack Daniel’s stand out among the pack?

MB: Jack Daniel’s prides itself on our history, our process and our commitment to controlling every step in that process in order to ensure quality and consistency at all times. Our legacy is really important, as well, as is spans over 150 years. The consistency from which we create our product has really driven the popularity as well as the loyalty from our consumer base over an extended period of time.

RL: What are some of the best foods to pair with whiskey?

MB: There are a variety of brands within Jack Daniel’s, so there is a pairing for every type of food. Something like a Gentleman Jack has a little more of a lighter, more fruit-forward profile, which is soft on the palate, and that pairs well with lighter food options. And as you get into our single barrels, those go well with things like charcuterie, which pairs well with the more woody oaky notes. The great thing about the Jack Daniel’s brands is that there is an opportunity to find a whiskey that goes with your particular culinary tastes.

RL: What varieties of Jack Daniels will be available at the various events at Bally’s Whiskey Week?

MB: We have a happy hour going on at Guy Fieri’s Chophouse with the entire range of Jack Daniel’s brands available to try, and we also have the Frank Sinatra Dinner (at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis), which will have our classic Old No. 7, as well as Gentleman Jack, which has a bit lighter profile. That one is double-charcoal mellowed, which takes out some of the heavier flavors and highlights some of the lighter more fruit forward notes such as banana.

From there we will also have the single barrel, which has a woodier flavor profile. What happens with the single barrel is that the liquid you drink literally comes from a single barrel. Those barrels sit really high in the rick house as they are aging, and because of the temperature fluctuation, the liquid has a lot more contact with the wood due to the barrels expanding and contracting. So you end up with a deeper color and some of those more woody notes. And the single barrel is really phenomenal for some of those classic cocktails like an old fashioned or a Manhattan because it can really stand up to the ingredients.

And, finally, we are rounding out the offering with our Sinatra Select, which is a very special product. We have a long history and legacy with Frank Sinatra, and to commemorate that we created a product that pays homage to that relationship. It’s a single-barrel whiskey which is made with a barrel that is charred a bit deeper and has grooves cut into it to allow the whiskey to touch the wood in many places within the barrel, contributing to the flavor, which is woody and oaky but with a really smooth finish.

RL: For someone who is a newcomer to whiskey, what would you say is the perfect whiskey cocktail to try?

MB: If you really want something approachable, I would suggest a Gentleman Jack sour. Gentleman Jack is very palatable and makes for a great entry point for those who are new to whiskey. And from a cocktail standpoint, the sour has made a real resurgence as of late, and there are so many variations on it that your bartender can do to design the drink to your liking. It’s a perfect starting point.

Whiskey Week

Where: Bally’s Atlantic City, 1900 Pacific Ave. Atlantic City

When: Various times Wednesday, Feb. 2, through Sunday, Feb. 6,(see full schedule in sidebar for details)

How much: Prices vary, (see full schedule in sidebar for details)

More info: BallysAC.com

Bally’s Whiskey Week Schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Highball Game Night, Sportsbook Lounge, 6 to 9 p.m. (Sponsored by Beam Suntory)

Meet the Maker VIP Tasting, Water Dog, 5 to 7 p.m. (Featuring Makers Mark whiskies, including Water Dog’s very own Makers Mark Single Barrel Selection)

Thursday, Feb. 3

Highball Game Night, Sportsbook Lounge, 6 to 9 p.m. (Sponsored by Beam Suntory)

Four-Course Whiskey Dinner, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, 7 p.m. (Presented by Bulleit); $75 per person for food and whiskey sampling. Menu and cocktail pairings are as follows: Amuse Bouche: bourbon-basted bacon-wrapped dates and Manchego cheese paired with “One Night in Shelbyville” (Bulleit Bourbon, maple, lemon, honey amaretto); Course one: Wood-grilled skewered shrimp bruschetta and a crispy vegetable confetti polenta cake, paired with “New Frontier” (Bulleit Rye, lemon, grapefruit, vanilla and sparkling wine); Course two: Roasted beet stacker with red and golden beets, whipped goat cheese, arugula, pistachio dust and whiskey-pickled honey crisp apples, paired with “Primrose” (Bulleit Rye, lemon, dill, peach and mint); Entrée: Java-rubbed ribeye with maple-butter whipped yams, fried broccoli, chocolate mole butter, paired with “Born to Run” (Bulleit Bourbon, Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch, lemon, cinnamon and chili flavors); Dessert: Warm brioche bread pudding with whiskey anglaise, paired with “Second Marriage”(Bulleit Bourbon, Applejack, Pedro Ximenez Sherry and Angostura bitters). For reservations, call Guy Fieri’s Chophouse direct at 609-340-2350.

Whiskey & Wisdom Trivia Night, Water Dog, 6 p.m. (Sponsored by Beam Suntory)

Jack Daniels Happy Hour, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Purple Bag Project, Bally’s Hotel Lobby, 4 to 7 p.m. (Sponsored by Crown Royal); Help create care packages for troops overseas

Four-Course Whiskey Dinner, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, 7 p.m. (Presented by Bulleit); $75 per person for food and whiskey sampling. Menu and cocktail pairings are as follows: Amuse Bouche: Baja Shrimp with Cilantro chili aioli, paired with a “Jim Beam Orange Highball” (Jim Beam Orange with club soda and orange peel); Course one: Fried cheese, apricot whiskey glazed crispy pork belly and mango, paired with “Basil Hayden Apricot-Linni” (Basil Hayden, apricot jam, fresh sour topped with Prosecco); Course two: Lollipop chicken wings featuring Guy’s Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sauce, chipotle ranch and scallions, paired with a “Jim Beam Black on the Boulevard” (Jim Beam Black, Aperol, sweet vermouth and a splash of dry Curacao); Entrée: Wood-grilled pork paillard served with South Philly hearty mixed greens, crispy pepperoni and a demi-glace, paired with the “Red Headed Monk” (Maker’s Mark, apple cider, lemon sour, ginger beer and a float of pinot noir); Dessert: Guy’s whiskey chocolate layer cake and whiskey ice cream pops, paired with “A Good Night Kiss” (Knob Creek 9 year, Averna and Amaretto) or Knob Creek 12. For reservations, call Guy Fieri’s Chophouse direct at 609-340-2350.

Frank Sinatra Dinner, Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis, weekend special $85 per person; Four-course dinner special featuring Jerry Longo’s signature food offering paired with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, Gentlemen Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Jack Sinatra Select and a cigar. Menu items are as follows: Course one: pan-fried stuffed mozzarella with aged prosciutto di Parma, micro arugula, aged balsamic and EDDA olive oil (paired with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7); Course two: bucatini arrabbiata with crispy prosciutto chip and parmigiana Reggiano (paired with Gentleman Jack) ; Course three: NY sirloin steak Diane with a bourbon mushroom demi-glace and broccolini (paired with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel); Dessert: Italian whiskey cake paired with Jack Sinatra Select).

VIP Crown Royal Tasting, VIP Lounge, 5 to 7 p.m. (Exclusively for Bally’s Rewards Superstar and Legends members)

Jack Daniels Happy Hour, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Frank Sinatra Dinner, Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis - Weekend Special $85 per person; Four-Course Dinner Special featuring Jerry Longo’s signature food offering paired with Jack Daniels, Gentlemen Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Jack Sinatra Select, and cigar.

Bulleit Woody Trailer Guest Experience, Sixth floor atrium, 4 to7 p.m. Open to public.

VIP Tasting, VIP Lounge, 5 to 7 p.m. Exclusive for Bally Rewards Superstar and Legends members. “Whiskey Worth Knowing” - Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniels Single Barrel tasting. 1st 100 guests will receive custom Bally’s Whiskey Worth Knowing glass.

Jack Daniels Happy Hour, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Whiskey Brunch, Water Dog, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring handcrafted whiskey cocktails and entrées.

Frank Sinatra Dinner, Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis, weekend special $85 per person; Four-course dinner special featuring Jerry Longo’s signature food offering paired with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, Gentlemen Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Jack Sinatra Select and a cigar. Menu items are as follows: Course one: pan-fried stuffed mozzarella with aged prosciutto di Parma, micro arugula, aged balsamic and EDDA olive oil (paired with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7); Course two: bucatini arrabbiata with crispy prosciutto chip and parmigiana Reggiano (paired with Gentleman Jack) ; Course three: NY sirloin steak Diane with a bourbon mushroom demi-glace and broccolini (paired with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel); Dessert: Italian whiskey cake paired with Jack Sinatra Select).

