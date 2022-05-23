Bally’s new renovations, offerings make Park Place and Boardwalk legendary again

Two years ago, when Bally’s Atlantic City was purchased by a company then known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, its leadership promised major investment, massive renovations and a casino resort experience comparable to its city competitors.
This weekend, Bally’s Atlantic City makes those promises come true.
So much has happened in the last two years, including Twin River buying the Bally’s name and becoming Bally’s Corporation, the openings of the FanDuel Sportsbook, Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis Italian restaurant, Water Dog Atlantic City casual comfort food restaurant and bar, Red Bowl 88 Asian dining option, Carluccio’s Pizza in its food court and a completely revamped players rewards card system.
Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Bally’s Atlantic City will debut the rest of its incredible transformation.
“We have been putting our nose to the grindstone and getting the property where it needs to be,” says Phil Juliano, executive vice president of casino operations and chief marketing officer for Bally’s Corporation. “It has been hard but it has been fun.
Here’s what to expect this weekend at the new Bally’s Atlantic City:
Renovated Rooms
The key to success in Atlantic City is for a casino to offer beautiful rooms to its guests and – most importantly – its players.
This weekend Bally’s will unveil 750 newly renovated rooms and suites in its Bally’s Tower, comprising more than half of Bally’s total room product.
“With a design inspired by the heart and soul of the Atlantic City beach and boardwalk,” the new rooms feature a “contemporary and clean design reflective of a bright and soothing coastal environment” so “guests will experience a refreshing coastal environment inside and out,” according to a press release.
Each room features a lighter and brighter color motif, new flooring with carpet inlays, tiled bathrooms with modern vanities and illuminated mirrors, plus all-new showers.
The complete tower transformation enables Bally’s to have a wide array of room types, including 112 corner deluxe king rooms that will function as junior suites with extra space and views from the living room and “bathrooms that can’t be matched offering a spa-like experience with a separate shower and freestanding deep-soak tub, plus ocean or bay views” since there are windows in the bathroom, a true hotel rarity. The junior suites also feature a separate sitting area with a settee, lounge chair and coffee table.
“In Atlantic City, you make your money on the weekends and in the summer, so you have to have an appealing room product, and we had anything but,” Juliano says. “Those rooms have not been touched in a long time. We wanted rooms that were warm, inviting, clean and fresh. And they came out so nice. They have incredible views. If you think about it, how many hotels have you been in with a window in the bathroom? They came out beautifully.”
In addition to fully remodeling the suites on the 45th to 48th floors, Bally’s combined a select number of rooms to create 16 new penthouse-style suites complete with dining areas, pool tables, wet bars, custom rainfall showers and more for VIP guests.
“The second part was we needed more suites,” Juliano adds. “So we designed these super suites with bars and fireplaces, and they are really knocked out and a great size. We are now ready for a gangbuster summer. We have been operating with 200 to 250 less rooms each weekend while they were bring finished. They will all be back this weekend, and I know we have been growing without these rooms, so when we get them back I know we will grow much faster.”
Hotel Lobby and Carousel Bar
Perhaps one of Bally’s biggest eyesores was its lobby and adjacent bar. That is no longer the case as a refreshed hotel lobby will represent a whole new experience from arrival to departure starting this weekend.
The design includes a complete refresh from carpet to walls and a reimagined front desk with new finishes transforming the arrival experience to align with the stunning new guest rooms.
The new Carousel Bar – a 360-degree rotating bar similar to the famous Carousel Bar in the Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans minus the actual carousel design elements – will serve as the new lobby’s centerpiece attraction.
Overlooking the lobby and casino floor, the Carousel Bar features an elevated, 24-seat, rotating bar that is the first of its kind in New Jersey. Guests can enjoy modern cocktails with Atlantic City flavors such as Saltwater Taffy, Cotton Candy, funnel cake and more. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are wondering, it takes 8 minutes to do a complete 360 while sitting at the bar.
“It’s a must-see attraction, but I had no idea it would come out as spectacular as it has,” Juliano says. “The whole lobby is being redone, as well, so the whole lobby and rotating bar creates a whole new sense of arrival for the property. It gives it a completely different feel and look with multi-colored lights and rotating bar and entertainment. It will be a high-energy spot year round, and I am really excited about it. It will be a conversation piece, no doubt.”
The ribbon cutting will take place 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26.
The Yard – Beers, Eats, & Beats
One of the most striking pieces of property in Atlantic City is undoubtedly Bally’s courtyard, the former site of Harry’s Oyster Bar.
This weekend, guests will be introduced to the inside portion of The Yard – Beers, Eats & Beats, a beer garden-style venue offering live entertainment, a gastropub-style menu, a curated tap list featuring local and national brewers and a wide range of craft cocktails under a giant glass dome.
One of the beers will be Bally’s Signature Pale Ale, an exclusive ale that is the product of a collaboration between New Jersey’s own Spellbound Brewing and Bally’s Atlantic City. There will also be ’90s-themed arcade games, lounge-style seating and an indoor and outdoor stage for live entertainment.
Later this summer – hopefully by July 4 weekend - The Yard will expand to offer an exterior experience that will undoubtedly become a major hang on beautiful days.
“We had this opportunity, and we started to think what we wanted to do and realized we had an opportunity to serve a demographic we weren’t serving at all – and that was the younger demographic,” Juliano says. “So we had this ability to create an indoor and outdoor space and realized what a terrific experience it could be. We are excited about the possibilities The Yard offers for that younger demographic but also for everyone. That space is perfect for any imaginable gathering that anyone could think of.”
The ribbon cutting will take place noon Thursday, May 26.
Bally’s Legends VIP Beach
Bally’s already owns arguably the best beach bar in Atlantic City, so it made sense for the new ownership to up the ante by offering Bally’s Legends VIP Beach. Located just off the Bally’s Beach Bar, this designated beach is for Bally Rewards Legend members and offers private lounge seating and a beachside butler service including towel service, specialty passed amenities, cool towels, beach massages, security and private food and beverage offerings and service. Reservations must be made by Legend members contacting their host.
The ribbon cutting will take place 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Entertainment and Promotions
Of course, it wouldn’t be a grand opening celebration without entertainment, and Bally’s is delivering that this weekend – big time!
In addition to live radio remotes, there will be live music at Bally’s Beach Bar, The Yard, Carousel Bar, Jerry Longo’s and Water Dog, from bands including Don’t Call Me Francis and Dead Reckoning to various DJs.
But the biggest attraction will be a fireworks show by Grucci 9 p.m. Sunday, May 29, that can be seen from the boardwalk, The Yard, Johnny Rockets and Bally’s Beach Bar.
And, since Bally’s is a casino after all, players will be able to take part in Bally’s $125,000 Jeep Giveaway on Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28. Bally’s will give away a Jeep Grand Cherokee or Jeep Wrangler Unlimited plus thousands in prizes. Bally Rewards members can earn entries now through May 28. Entries can be activated 6 to 9:45 p.m. at a kiosk each night as there will be a grand prize drawing 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Plus, gamblers will receive 10x entries on Thursdays and Sundays all month. Also, you can self-park for free with a Bally’s Players Card when you spend $50 or more at any restaurant – excluding Saturdays and holidays – or earn 5 Bally Bucks playing slots or tables.
Go to the Players Club for complete details regarding all promotions.
Bally’s Future
After such massive renovations over the last two years, it may seem like Bally’s wouldn’t have much left to renovate. But Bally’s is a relatively big property, and its ownership will consider other investments, including additional room renovations, attention to its spa and more.
“We want to get through this summer after all of these major changes and then evaluate where we are and where we are going,” Juliano says. “This is Park Place and the Boardwalk. The fact that this place had been run down and not paid attention to was criminal. The world knows Park Place and the Boardwalk. And now we are living up to that address, and we are proud to be part of that.”