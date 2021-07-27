Bally’s has a hit on its hands with 'Motown Forever'

When Producer Allen Valentine was originally putting together a concept for a Motown production show, his biggest issue was that he had too many songs that he wanted to include.
It turns out Valentine’s dilemma has proven a blessing as Motown Forever, the latest incarnation of Valentine’s stunning Motown tribute at Bally’s Atlantic City, digs deeper into the producer’s Motown music vault, offering audiences a fun, fresh show while holding onto the audience favorites that never grow tired.
One of the best parts of Motown Forever is that it’s the first time Bally’s has hosted live entertainment in 13 years. Yes, you read that right: 13 years! And the new owners — Bally’s Corporation, formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings — is showing it is committed to turning the property around, meaning a complete experience that will include regular entertainment.
“Motown Forever” is must-see summer casino entertainment. Full of soul-fueled goodies, gorgeous costumes, terrific dancers and a vocal cast that will wow you from their very first to very last notes, “Motown Forever” will literally have you dancing in the aisles.
So many people were dancing in their seats since the production debuted earlier this month that “Motown Forever” recently installed a dance floor, encouraging people to get up and show their moves while the cast provides the soundtrack. This might be a first when it comes to Atlantic City production shows, and it’s a fun idea.
Featuring eight vocalists — balanced with four males and four females — and four dancers with the same balance, “Motown Forever” features at least 25 percent of new material along with some new choreography and costumes by Valentine’s talented wife Kristine.
With a video screen in the back of the stage serving as great visual support, “Motown Forever” might be performed in a ballroom, but Bally’s did a terrific job making the room feel like a concert showroom.
The show energetically opens with covers of The Temptations’ “Get Ready” led by Julian King and The Supremes’ “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” propelled by the super talented Genesis Val Leon, setting the tone for what the audience will be treated to for the next 60 minutes.
“Motown Forever” is one of those shows that you will likely know every song performed. Particularly enjoyable was the “My Girl/My Guy” duet — a great idea bringing both songs together — with the angelic-singing Divinia Davis, and King, who impresses throughout; and when the ladies offered up Martha & the Vandellas’ “Dancing in the Street,” they literally had the crowd howling in appreciation of their fine voices. And what Motown show would be worth its salt without a Smokey Robinson ditty? Wayne Withers delivers vocally big time with “Shop Around,” a Robinson classic.
Other highlights include an awesome Temptations/Four Tops medley with songs such as “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” by Withers and “It’s the Same Old Song” by Lawrence Neals; a nod to The Supremes that includes “You Can’t Hurry Love” with Dionne Carol; a show-stopping rendition of Martha & the Vandellas’ “Heat Wave,” in which Davis brings the roof down with her powerful vocals; a Jackson 5 tribute with “ABC” and “The Love You Save”; Stevie Wonder gems “Superstition” and “Higher Ground,” the latter with a stellar performance by Jeremy Cousar; and the one-two finale punch of Tammi Terrell’s and Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and Ike and Tina Turner’s groovy “River Deep — Mountain High.”
“Motown Forever” particularly shines because of its five-piece live band, which seems to be a returning trend after years of revue productions cutting costs using music tracks. And this band can get funky, particularly Arland Gilliam, who leads the ensemble as music director and bassist. And guitarist Rudy Gaye’s solo on “Heat Wave” was a scorcher.
As previously stated Kristine Valentine’s costumes dazzle, perfectly straddling that line between sexy and classy. The dancers really benefit from Valentine’s designer eye, whether it’s the men wearing retro satin purple shirts, sharp, gray tuxes or are shirtless with vests, or the women sporting peach frilly dresses, purple sequins or tight, black, velvet jumpers.
The only downside was some of the song choices. With all of the great Motown songs out there, “Motown Forever” could do better than Martha & the Vandellas’ “Jimmy Mack,” which lost the crowd even though it was performed well, and “Nowhere to Run,” another Vandellas’ song that was a questionable choice. Yes, the show was Vandella heavy.
On the other hand, “You’re All I Need to Get By” might not be super well known by Gaye and Terrell, but the crowd ate it up because of the gorgeous duet from Bianca Ingram and Neals.
“Motown Forever” is further proof that Bally’s is back. With entertainment for the first time in more than a decade, great new restaurants, a revamped casino floor with new product, plenty of future renovations coming and an old-school casino attitude that rewards loyalty, Bally’s will once again be a contender in Atlantic City.