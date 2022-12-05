Atlantic City’s first ever Santa Hustle comes to town

You’d better watch out and keep that crying and pouting in check, because hundreds of Santas are coming to Atlantic City this Sunday for the city’s inaugural Santa Hustle Atlantic City 5K, Half Marathon, and Kids Dash. And it’s an event you don’t want to miss.
At first glance, the Santa Hustle may seem like an ordinary race with a couple of cute Santa hats thrown in. (Though let’s be honest — everything is more festive with a Santa hat.) In actuality, the Santa Hustle is an experience, complete with costumes, inflatables, holiday confections, Christmas music and even a few jolly elves. It’s like a living, breathing North Pole experience, and while it’s the first time the Santa Hustle has taken place in Atlantic City, it’s been around for over a decade.
“I freaking love Christmas,” says Aaron Del Mar, owner of Adrenaline Sports Management in Chicago and the man behind this spectacular bit of holiday cheer. “We wanted to have a fun way that we could have a ton of people dress up like Santa and have a great time, and it kind of morphed into this experience where, you know, everybody has water stations at a race, but if you’re Santa, you need a cookie station.”
In 2009, the first ever Santa Hustle took place in Chicago. Since then, there have been thousands of Santas running in Santa Hustle races across the country, from Galveston, Texas to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This year, the event is scheduled to take place in nine cities across the United States.
It’s a pretty big deal—the event has been featured everywhere from “The Rachael Ray Show” to ESPN. With nonstop Christmas music playing throughout the course of the race, which features cookie and candy stations, the Santa Hustle bills itself as a magical experience, and frankly, we have to agree — where else might you find hundreds, if not thousands, of people running down the road, or the park, or the boardwalk (depending upon race city) dressed as Santa Claus?
So, what can we expect at Atlantic City’s first ever Santa Hustle?
Though the Santa Hustle is technically a race — and is absolutely set up for competitive runners to do what they do best — don’t let that intimidate you. “It probably has more walkers than any other event,” Del Mar says.
“If you’re a competitive runner and you want to have that experience to run 13.1 miles on the beautiful Boardwalk of Atlantic City, we have that opportunity for you. When you get in the queue, you’ll have all the super-fast people in the front. But I’m a big guy. I’m in the back, I’m with my people. I’m wearing the hoodie, I got the hat on, I got a fake beard on. I’m wearing six pairs of jogging pants because it’s freezing, gloves, the whole deal. This is not a competitive race.”
It’s hard to feel uber-competitive when you’re dressed in costume, and at this race, costumes aren’t just spotted here and there — instead, you can expect a teeming mass of jolly headed straight down the Boardwalk.
“There aren’t a lot of people that have courage,” says Del Mar. “But when you get 2000 people dressed up, everyone wants to do it. It becomes a tradition for a lot of families and friends.”
Del Mar hadn’t ever visited Atlantic City when the city was first proposed to him as a potential race site by Dan Gallagher of the Atlantic City Sports Commission, a subsidiary of Meet AC. It only took one visit to convince Del Mar that Atlantic City was the right kind of city for a Santa Hustle.
“I met Dan Gallagher at a couple of conferences and he said, ‘hey, you should think about bringing your Santa Hustle to Atlantic City.’ So, I came out and we looked at the course and we were like, let’s run this whole thing on the Boardwalk. How cool is that? If we’re going to be in Atlantic City, what do we want to highlight? The beautiful, iconic Boardwalk.”
While some race locations pose serious logistical challenges for Del Mar and his team — in Indianapolis, the race shuts down a large portion of the downtown part of the city — Atlantic City worked out well.
“Sometimes it can be incredibly challenging and that can be a deterrent. But between the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Atlantic City Police and the Mayor’s office, they understood how these events go because they’re in a tourism based industry,” says Del Mar. “It made it so much more appealing to come and also, Atlantic City has everything that we need—a really strong police force, the boardwalk, hotels to accommodate participants and also ancillary items and things for people to do and make it a whole weekend. It’s really a good fit for us and we’re really excited about coming out.”
The Reason for the SeasonGood, old fashioned fun is the expectation of the Santa Hustle, but each event also does its part in giving back to the community — both locally and nationally. And the Atlantic City Santa Hustle, sponsored by Atlantic City Sports Commission and U.S. Casino Event Planners, is no exception.
“Every single race has an associated charity,” says Del Mar.
At the A.C. Santa Hustle, the associated charity is Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Upon registration, participants are directed to a “donate” section of the website, where they are encouraged to make a donation to support Big Brothers and Big Sisters. The goal of selecting a local charity? To make a difference in the communities where each Santa Hustle takes place.
“Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape May Counties is a really cool group,” says Del Mar. “They do a lot of stuff, partnering with parents and guardians, doing a lot for children, and it’s a group that we identified and thought we could benefit.”
Each and every Santa Hustle is also a Toys for Tots official drop off spot, so participants are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys, which will be distributed as Christmas gifts to needy children.
“Last year we had six truckloads of toys combined between all the Santa Hustles,” says Del Mar.
For those who want to give back the day of the Santa Hustle, volunteers are always welcome. Not only can they earn community service hours, but they are provided with elf costumes to wear during the event — and is there a better way to give back than as Santa’s helper?