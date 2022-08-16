Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve

For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show.
The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
According to Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, Michael Chait, the theme was picked because it is all about recognizing and paying tribute to the military as well as our first responders.
“We have a lot of military performers in the show and we also need the help of our first responders to put on this massive event every year,” Chait says. “This theme allows us to pay tribute to the first responder’s commitment and sacrifice to public safety and to the military for their continued service.”
Meet AC is the premier sponsor of the 2022 airshow. There is also a community partnership between the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the City of Atlantic City, the 177th Fighter Wing of the N.J. Air National Guard, South Jersey Transportation Authority, FAA William J. Hughes Tech Center, The Atlantic City International Airport and David Schultz Airshows, LLC.
“We could not put on this show without our sponsors,” Chait said. “I would say a sponsor that doesn’t get a ton of credit is the casinos. There are over 200 rooms just being used by the performers that these casinos supply for the show each and every year.”
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City is the host hotel this year which means a majority of the performers will stay there. The other casinos sponsoring the event include Resorts Casino Hotel, Ocean Casino Resort, Harrah’s Resort and Bally’s Atlantic City.
Chris Thomas Airshows, Paul Dougherty Airshows, Full Throttle Formation Team and Jim Beasley make up the list of skilled civilian performers for this year.
The U.S Army Golden Knights and the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds return again this year along with a special reappearance of the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” East Coast Demo Team to make up the list of military performers.
A special thing about this year’s show is that the U.S Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet jet is actually the same one that was used in the filming of “Top Gun 2.”
“It’s pretty cool and great timing for our show that the jet is flying with us this year,” Chait says. “The civilian performers, Full Throttle Formation, are a 12 demo team and are the largest formation team in the country. They are great to work with. I don’t know what they’re performance will be this year, so it’s nice to have a couple surprises too.”
Where to watchThe Flightline Club offers prime viewing of the show, located at Bellevue avenue and the Boardwalk. Tickets to the Flightline Club are $75 per person, excluding children 5 and younger. Seating is first come first serve and alcohol is prohibited.
The Vue at the Claridge Hotel will host a viewing event and lunch buffet at their rooftop bar. Their incredible outdoor space on the 23rd floor of the Claridge Hotel offers a 360 degree view of the show. Lunch is served from noon until 2 p.m. Seating is also first come first served and ticket prices range from $59 to $119.
The beachfront airshow can also be viewed along any of the free Atlantic City beaches and along the Boardwalk. Every year thousands of people flock to the beaches and boardwalk to view the show and have a great time.
If wanting to watch on the beach or along the Boardwalk, Florida Avenue is dead center of the show and where the most action can be seen.
The man in the airPaul Dougherty has been a pilot for over 40 years and this will be his second time flying in the Atlantic City Airshow.
“I am excited to fly in the Atlantic City Airshow for the second time this year. The whole experience is amazing, the city treats us like royalty and it’s just a wonderful two days looking out over the beach and seeing all the thousands of people that show up to watch,” Dougherty says.
Dougherty will perform in a 1990 230-horsepower Christen Eagle airplane. Though he has much experience, there are still things he must do to prepare for an event such as this.
“It has to be good weather to fly, I have to get the airplane ready, have to practice on my own, get myself hyped up for the show and potentially fix any mechanical problems the plane may have.”
But he thinks the challenge is well worth it to be able to participate in this unique airshow.
“It’s always a well-run show and it is very enjoyable to be a part of. All in all it’s just a great experience and the huge crowd really pumps you up,” Dougherty says. “I think what makes the Atlantic City Airshow unique is the venue. Looking down and seeing all the spectators lining the beaches is so cool.”
The Atlantic City Airshow becomes a family affair for Dougherty and his two daughters. His oldest daughter, Caroline, will announce his routine to the beaches and radio stations, and his younger daughter, Emily, will sing the National Anthem to start off the event.
“I always knew I wanted to fly from a young age,” Dougherty said. “My favorite part is the freedom of it. It is certainly not a 9-5 job.”
A day at the beachWhat makes the Atlantic City Airshow different from any other airshow is the location. Most airshows are on an airbase, but in Atlantic City the pilots are flying directly over the Atlantic Ocean, and the spectators can watch from the beach or Boardwalk.
“We have been going to the Atlantic City Airshow for over 10 years,” Atlantic City native Reenie Brennan says. “We get together with lots of family and friends every year, head to the beach and just make a whole day out of it. We go every year because we want to do anything we can to support Atlantic City and at this point it is a tradition for all of us. We all take off work, spend the whole day there, watch the show and just have a really good time.”
A year in the makingA show of this magnitude takes a lot of work to put together from the ground up. More than 400,000 people typically flock to the beaches, Boardwalk and event places to watch the Airshow go down, but most may not realize the amount of time required to get it all up and ready to take flight.
“It takes about a year to plan,” Chait says. “I’m already planning the show for 2023 and we also just began some discussions for the 2024 show.”
While this show requires an extensive amount of work, coordination, volunteers and sponsors, it is well worth it for the city of Atlantic City.
“The show brings in $50-$70 million in economic impact to the destination,” Chait says. “It also brings tons of media impressions which are all positive.”
“We work so hard to put on this event. At the end of the day, there’s like half a million people in Atlantic City and you get to see them all excited and smiling. The little kids in complete awe, them getting to speak to the pilots after their performances,” Chait says. “Also, the veterans who come, you can see such pride on their faces from seeing their brothers and sisters perform. Seeing the satisfaction of visitors, residents and sponsors is a good feeling and the positive media coming to Atlantic City after is how I know that we have done our job.”