Astrostars Weekly Horoscopes

Starting with the full moon on October 1st we are under Mars Retrograde until November 14.
Feeling sluggish and unmotivated is common during Mars retrograde; but do not allow yourself to miss opportunities! With two full moons this month the clearing and cleansing of negative energy will be followed by renewed positivity.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 April)
The full moon will bring a surge of energy, with Mars as your planet its time for action! See what is right in front of you and ignore distractions.
Taurus (21 April - 20 May)
It’s time to cut the bridge between your feelings and illusions. It’s very important to keep your light going especially in this time. Step by step, take care of yourself first and make sure you will get plenty of rest. It’s not a good time for major decisions.
Gemini (21 May - 20 June)
Bright things are on the horizon. Focus towards the future and away from repeating habits of the past. Now just ride the wave.
Cancer (21 June - 21 July)
You have been adjusting to hard times while keeping everyone together. Now is your time. Spread your happiness during the double moon of October!
Leo (22 July - 21 Aug)
Reflecting on memories and learning from past mistakes and releasing emotional baggage you have held onto will allow you to succeed in the goals your have been working towards.
Virgo (22 Aug - 21 Sept)
Keys, wallet, phone and mask...Wait! I cant find my phone... Never mind it’s in my hand. Relax everything is perfect and right where it should be.
Libra (22 Sept - 21 Oct)
It’s Libra season and you feel it. Now is not the time to hesitate. You know what you want so take it, which is exactly how you like it!
Scorpio (22 Oct - 21 Nov)
Use this time to reflect on yourself. Relax with loved ones they always will listen and give the best advice. You’ve been doing an amazing job and can’t control everything!
Sagittarius (22 Nov - 21 Dec)
It’s been a good year in spite of adversity. Treat yourself. Set goals and stay passionate and keep the flame burning .
Capricorn (22 Dec- 20 Jan)
The first weeks of fall are the most beautiful. Take a romantic walk on the beach or have a picnic during the day. You’ve been working hard it’s your time. You deserve it.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Avoid past mistakes that will lead to the same drama. Keep yourself connected to what makes you happy and aligned with your higher self.
Pieces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Slowing down is not in your vocabulary. Positive energy is on it’s way, now is not the time for apprehension. 2020 already did its worst so stay focused.
