 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Asbury Park's Sea. Hear. Now. fest announces official lineup for 2022
0 Comments
top story

Asbury Park's Sea. Hear. Now. fest announces official lineup for 2022

  • 0
Sea hear now

Asbury Park's uber-popular Sea.Hear.Now music and surf festival announced its official lineup for its 2022 edition, featuring headliners Stevie Nicks and Green Day along with My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, IDLES, Courtney Barnett, and more.

Fans will be treated to over 25 performances at the annual beachfront festival which will be spread out on three stages at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park. Festival dates are Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.

For tickets and full lineup, go to SeaHearNowFestival.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics