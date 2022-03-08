Asbury Park's Sea. Hear. Now. fest announces official lineup for 2022

Asbury Park's uber-popular Sea.Hear.Now music and surf festival announced its official lineup for its 2022 edition, featuring headliners Stevie Nicks and Green Day along with My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, IDLES, Courtney Barnett, and more.
Fans will be treated to over 25 performances at the annual beachfront festival which will be spread out on three stages at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park. Festival dates are Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.
For tickets and full lineup, go to SeaHearNowFestival.com.